Motorists on southbound Business Route 15/17/29 in Fauquier County will notice a new traffic pattern next week as construction continues on the grade-separated interchange at the intersection of Route 15/17/29 and Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Road).
On Aug. 20, southbound traffic on Business Route 15/17/29, coming from Warrenton, will shift right between Alwington Boulevard and Route 15/17/29. Drivers should expect brief traffic stops while crews adjust traffic control devices.
Northbound drivers on Business Route 15/17/29 should be prepared for a new traffic pattern soon. Traffic will shift left into the median between Route 15/17/29 and Alwington Boulevard. VDOT will announce a date for this shift.
Motorists are advised to reduce speed, anticipate slow moving construction vehicles and to be patient while drivers adjust to the new pattern.
More information about the project can be found on VDOT’s website at www.virginiadot.org/projects/culpeper/warrentoninterchange.asp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.