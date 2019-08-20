A southbound traffic shift originally set for Aug. 20 for work on the new interchange in front of Lord Fairfax Community College will now occur Aug. 21.
On Aug. 21, southbound traffic on Business U.S. 15/17/29, coming from Warrenton, will shift right between Alwington Boulevard and U.S. 15/17/29. Drivers should expect brief traffic stops while crews adjust traffic control devices.
On Aug. 23, northbound drivers on Business U.S. 15/17/29 will shift left into the median between U.S. 15/17/29 and Alwington Boulevard.
Motorists are advised to reduce speed, anticipate slow moving construction vehicles and to be patient while drivers adjust to the new pattern.
More information about the project can be found on the Virginia Department of Transportation's website at www.virginiadot.org/projects/culpeper/warrentoninterchange.asp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.