You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Traffic pattern changes at U.S. 17, I-66 interchange

  • Updated
  • 0
photo_ft_news_Route 17 I66 speed sign-1_20211017.jpg

The speed limit has been lowered to 35 miles per hour for traffic approaching the Interstate 66 interchange from the south on U.S. 17.

 Times Staff Photo/Coy Ferrell

Traffic turning left onto Interstate 66 west from U.S. 17 north will now have the right-of-way at the Exit 28 interchange just outside Marshall. A stop sign has been installed to halt through traffic approaching the interchange from the north on Winchester Road; southbound drivers coming from Marshall may now turn right onto I-66 west using a dedicated turn lane.

The new traffic pattern, which was implemented Monday, will “address a significant history of crashes at the interchange entrance ramps,” according to the Virginia Department of Transportation. The speed limit has also been lowered to 35 miles per hour for drivers approaching the interchange from the south on U.S. 17.

“This change in the traffic pattern is an incremental solution to the crashes at the interchange involving vehicles making left turns onto I-66 and traffic on 17,” said VDOT engineer Mark Nesbit in a press release.

The interchange will be the subject of two major VDOT projects that are currently scheduled to break ground in 2029. Funded entirely by the state through the Smart Scale grant program, the combined $16.4 million improvements will include a roundabout on the north side of the interchange and restricting crossover traffic patterns on the south side.

Download PDF Smart Scale projects FY 22-28 (dragged) 2.pdf
Download PDF Smart Scale projects FY 22-28 (dragged).pdf

Tags

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Fauquier community has proven resilient. The Fauquier Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Fauquier Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

SUBSCRIBE

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Fauquier Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..