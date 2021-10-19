Traffic pattern changes at U.S. 17, I-66 interchange

Traffic turning left onto Interstate 66 west from U.S. 17 north will now have the right-of-way at the Exit 28 interchange just outside Marshall. A stop sign has been installed to halt through traffic approaching the interchange from the north on Winchester Road; southbound drivers coming from Marshall may now turn right onto I-66 west using a dedicated turn lane.
The new traffic pattern, which was implemented Monday, will “address a significant history of crashes at the interchange entrance ramps,” according to the Virginia Department of Transportation. The speed limit has also been lowered to 35 miles per hour for drivers approaching the interchange from the south on U.S. 17.
“This change in the traffic pattern is an incremental solution to the crashes at the interchange involving vehicles making left turns onto I-66 and traffic on 17,” said VDOT engineer Mark Nesbit in a press release.
The interchange will be the subject of two major VDOT projects that are currently scheduled to break ground in 2029. Funded entirely by the state through the Smart Scale grant program, the combined $16.4 million improvements will include a roundabout on the north side of the interchange and restricting crossover traffic patterns on the south side.
