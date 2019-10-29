A driver involved in a Monday afternoon traffic crash was charged with possession of heroin, possession of paraphernalia, driving while revoked and failure to maintain proper control.
Sgt. James Hartman of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office reported that on Monday, Oct. 2, at about 1 p.m. a deputy responded to the area of Crest Hill Road and Mountain Laurel Lane for a traffic crash. Hartman reported that the driver of a 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe swerved to miss a small animal in the roadway and struck a rock wall.
During the course of the crash investigation, suspected heroin and associated paraphernalia was located in the vehicle. The driver, Michael Lee Small, 30, of Marshall, was charged. Small was held with no bond in the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center.
