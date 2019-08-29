Those driving on Va. 28 (Catlett Road) near Germantown Road in Midland should use extra caution. As of 7:30 a.m. Thursday morning, fire equipment is responding to a barn fire on Germantown Road near Va. 28.
Traffic advisory: Firefighters responding to barn fire on Germantown Road
