At 4 p.m. Tuesday, a tractor trailer hauling trash on Va. 28 (Catlett Road) near Taps Hollow Road in Catlett ran off the right side of the roadway, over-corrected and overturned. The crash “caused damage to Verizon power pole gas line equipment and a large section of fencing,” according to Sgt. James Hartman of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.
Va. 28 will be closed for the next several hours, he said. Traffic is being detoured using Bristersburg Road, Midland Road and Elk Run Road, but Hartman suggested that drivers use caution, avoid the area and use an alternate route if possible.
There were no injuries in the accident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.