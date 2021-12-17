You have permission to edit this article.
Tractor-trailer allegedly runs motorcycle off road, leaves scene

State police are looking for public's help in identifying the truck

Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that occurred Thursday afternoon along U.S. 29 (James Madison Highway) near Lovers Lane in Warrenton.

At approximately 3:15 p.m. on Dec. 16, a 38-year-old Warrenton resident was traveling south on U.S. 29 on his Harley Davidson motorcycle when an “unknown tractor-trailer” made an unsafe lane change, causing the motorcycle to “run off the left side of the roadway and overturn,” according to Sgt. Brent Coffey of the VSP.

The rider, who was wearing a helmet, was thrown from the motorcycle and suffered serious injuries. He was transported to INOVA Fairfax Hospital for treatment.

The tractor-trailer that allegedly caused the accident had a black flatbed and did not stop at the scene of the crash, Coffey said.

State police is now seeking the public’s help in identifying the tractor-trailer or the driver, the VSP spokesman said. “Anyone with information is encouraged to call Virginia Senior Trooper W. Street at 540-347-6200 or email area12@vsp.virginia.gov.”

