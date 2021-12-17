Tractor-trailer allegedly runs motorcycle off road, leaves scene

Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that occurred Thursday afternoon along U.S. 29 (James Madison Highway) near Lovers Lane in Warrenton.
At approximately 3:15 p.m. on Dec. 16, a 38-year-old Warrenton resident was traveling south on U.S. 29 on his Harley Davidson motorcycle when an “unknown tractor-trailer” made an unsafe lane change, causing the motorcycle to “run off the left side of the roadway and overturn,” according to Sgt. Brent Coffey of the VSP.
The rider, who was wearing a helmet, was thrown from the motorcycle and suffered serious injuries. He was transported to INOVA Fairfax Hospital for treatment.
The tractor-trailer that allegedly caused the accident had a black flatbed and did not stop at the scene of the crash, Coffey said.
State police is now seeking the public’s help in identifying the tractor-trailer or the driver, the VSP spokesman said. “Anyone with information is encouraged to call Virginia Senior Trooper W. Street at 540-347-6200 or email area12@vsp.virginia.gov.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.