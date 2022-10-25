This map highlights the growing footprint of data centers in Prince William County as the board of supervisors weighs a controversial proposal to create the 2,100-acre Prince William Digital Gateway. The corridor, adjacent to the Manassas National Battlefield Park and in the protected rural crescent, could make the county the largest data center hub in the United States, surpassing Loudoun County. The board is scheduled to vote Nov. 1 on a comprehensive plan amendment that would allow the digital gateway to move forward.

The county said Prince William had 33 existing data centers and 13 under construction as of Aug. 23. Most of the existing facilities are in the Data Center Opportunity Zone Overlay District, designated in 2016 to allow the growth in suitable areas. An additional 13 data centers outside the Overlay District have been approved or are under consideration, according to the county. The Gateway, by far the largest project, is not included in these numbers.

Locating the centers is not an exact science. Some may be undisclosed federal properties. Some sites have multiple buildings. And the county is not always aware of private land deals that haven’t reached rezoning or permitting stages.

Fauquier County may be the next target for development. Amazon wants to build a 220,000-square-foot data center in Warrenton at Blackwell Road and Lee Highway. This would be in addition to these existing sites:

OVH US Vint Hill, 80,000 square feet at 6872 Watson Court, Warrenton.

Two centers at the Warrenton Training Center, a federal property. One is run by Vadata, a subsidiary of Amazon. Operator of the second is kept secret, but Wikipedia says it is Amazon also. Both Amazon and Microsoft pay county taxes on the computer equipment there; Microsoft may pay because it leases equipment to Amazon there.

Remington Technology Park-Point One, at Lucky Hill Road and Old Grassdale Road, Remington. This site was approved in 2018 for up to six data center buildings — up to 1.8 million square feet. However, nothing has been built there yet.

The data for this map was derived from research conducted by two Prince William residents, Bill Wright and Bob Weir, who have tracked data center development for several years and are critics of the Gateway. The Piedmont Journalism Foundation confirmed their information by reviewing county documents and published reports.

DATA SOURCE: Bill Wright and Bob Weir • MAP CREDIT: Chris Stern and Laura Stanton for the Piedmont Journalism Foundation

A full-screen version of the map can be found here.