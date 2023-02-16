Scoring early and often, the Fauquier High boys and girls track teams swept the Class 4 Region C track meet Monday in Winchester.
Fauquier’s boys win was convincing. The Falcons scored 86 points to 58 for Handley. Rock Ridge (43) was third and Liberty (38) fourth, with Kettle Run (10) 13th in the 15-school field.
Fauquier’s boys won six events and dominated the field events with wins by Dylan Damer in the pole vault, Jackson Geddis-Blount in the shot put and Wyatt Shaw in the high jump.
Peter Paccassi was part of three championship teams. He won the 1,000 in 2:37.45 and helped two Falcon relays take gold.
“I’d say our kids far exceeded our expectations and we had some big wins. Some big things just kept happening along the way,” said coach Quentin Jones.
Asked how the Falcon boys won the region meet after finishing second to Handley at the Northwestern District meet a week earlier, Jones said the Falcons got off to a great start and just kept accumulating points.
He noted that a 15-team region meet is different than a seven-team district meet. “With more teams entered, you’ve got to remember that points get watered down more. Plus going intoa region meet you can change your gameplans,” Jones said.
He pointed to a significant early victory by the Falcons’ boys 4 x 800 relay team to open the meet as Colin Ashby, Jack Carter, Mason Markell and Peter Paccassi won in 8:20.97, beating Sherando’s 8:20.40.
Fauquier also won the 4 x 400 relay as Andrew Wilvert, Wyatt Shaw, Paccassi and David Mayfield took home gold in less than a second over Liberty’s team of Owen Rogers, Jacob Phelps, Cole Hoffman and Aidan Neidich, 3:36.11 to 3:36.99.
The field events were a Falcon party as Damer went 13-0 to win the boys pole vault, with teammate Josh Burke second at 11-0.
Fauquier’s Jackson Geddis-Blount won the shot put with a throw of 46-08 with teammate Aaron Lewis third at 44-05.5
Falcon Wyatt Shaw won the high jump, clearing 6-2 for more first place points.
“Damer hitting 13 feet was excellent with Burke second, so we went 1-2 there. Jackson in the shot took charge and Aaron Lewis had a big day qualifying for states in the shot,” Jones said, noting, “Jackson and Aaron really helped each other, and Shaw had a big high jump.”
Speedster David Mayfield got more Falcon points with a second in the 300 in 36.12 as he was nosed out by Handley’s Aaron Lee in 36.11.
Falcon girls also win
The Falcon girls won two events and scored 68 points to edge Handley (61), Kettle Run (57) and Tuscarora (53) in a competitive clash.
Falcon Cassidy Scott rolled to victory in the 1,000 in 2:59.53 and teammate Evie Goetz taking the long jump, leaping 16-11.
Kettle Run standout Suzanna Mancini had a breakout meet, winning the 500 in 1:21.16 and helping Kettle Run’s champion 4 x 400 relay team, which also included Ava Abbott, Erin Fay and Lauren Carpenter, win in 4:14.17.
Led by Kettle Run’s Hannah Carlson, county girls swept the top three spots in the shot put. Carlson threw 35-07, followed by Falcons Stephanie Clark (33-3.5) and Madison Bayliff (32-11).
Kettle Run’s Ashley Nickerson won the pole vault by clearing 10-0.
State meet is Feb. 27-28
The Class 4 meet is next Feb. 27-28 in Lynchburg.
“It’s two weeks away, not next week so we need to keep the kids healthy and focus on technique. I think we have some big things ahead of us,” Jones said, adding, “I’m not sure what the other regions have. It gets a lot more difficult at this point.”
