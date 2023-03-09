Fauquier High junior Cassidy Scott solidified her status as arguably Class 4’s best girls distance runner by winning two more state titles at the Class 4 indoor track meet at Liberty University on Feb. 28.
Scott won the 1,000 in 2:55.98, which was well ahead of runner-up Madeline Montgomery of Monacan, who clocked 3:00.29. Scott also won the 1,600 in 4:52.76, nipping Alli Crytser of Hanover, who was a tight second in 4:52.95.
Falcon junior Wyatt Shaw had a huge breakthrough in capturing the boys long jump, and Falcon senior Evie Goetz was second in the long jump as the Falcons enjoyed a productive day.
Fauquier’s girls tied Kings Fork for fifth place, scoring 41 points, trailing champion Western Albemarle (73), Blacksburg (69), Heritage Newport News (66) and Hanover (44). The Kettle Run girls took ninth with 23 points.
The Falcon boys were 10th, scoring 21 points. Liberty was 21st with eight points.
“I’m very happy,” said Fauquier coach Quentin Jones, whose boys and girls both were region champions two weeks ago. “I was hoping for Top 10 for both. The boys tied for 10th and girls tied for fifth.”
Scott adds to legacy
“She’s a tough girl. Going back-to-back in the 1,600 and 1,000 is not easy to do and she dominated in the 1,000,” Jones said.
The 1,600 was a battle with Hanover’s Crytser as Scott prevailed by two tenths of a second. “That Hanover girl stayed on her the whole way,” said Jones. “That girl tried to pass and Cassidy had the strength to hold her off.”
Jones noted Cassidy’s father Mark, an FHS assistant coach, was similarly pleased with his daughter’s twin wins.
“Coach Scott says you’ve got to learn how to race. Cassidy has more race experience now and it’s showing,” Jones said. “Her confidence is growing. Her name is now known in Virginia.”
Scott rolled in the 1,000 in 2:55.98, winning by over four seconds. Teammate Kiki Wine was fourth in 3:03.19, which was helpful for Fauquier in points.
“Kiki stayed with Cassidy, and they worked as a team. I feel Cassidy brought her around for the PR (personal record). Kiki had one heck of a race,” Jones said.
High jump title goes to Shaw
Wyatt Shaw went 6-foot-4 inches to become the first FHS boys high jump champion in the 24 years that Jones has coached.
Shaw’s high jump title was a pleasant surprise. “Maybe he was in the top four, but was not predicted to win,” Jones said. “Wyatt had a good day, he did an outstanding job,” said Jones, who said Shaw had no misses at 6-4 and did not miss until he attempted 6-6.
He noted Shaw does not look like a high jumper but is a superb athlete. “Wyatt is 5-8, he’s shorter than me. He’s not a tall dude.”
Goetz takes second in long jump
“She was sitting fifth, it was awesome,” said Jones, who credited Falcon assistant coach Sam Orvick with an assist.
“Sam-O corrected something with her. She kept her focus and hit the last one. Everyone was watching her last jump and Sam said, 'That’s a good one, that’s a good one.’ And sure enough, it was a PR by four inches.
“She got the first eight points of the day for us. That was huge.”
Champion Anijah James of King George won by going 18-3.
Other results
Falcon junior Stephanie Clark was fourth in the shot put with a throw of 32 feet, 11.5 inches. Senior Madison Bayliff of Fauquier was 12th, throwing 28-8.
Kettle Run senior Ashley Nickerson was third in the pole vault, clearing 10 feet, six inches.
Falcon senior Peter Paccassi was fifth in the 1,600 in 4:22.33 and 15th in the 3,200 in 9:51.33.
Liberty senior Maya Turner was 14th in the 300 in 43.45, with Fauquier sophomore Brooklyn Bartholomew 16th In 44:17.
Kettle Run and Liberty were 15th and 16th respectively in the 4 x 200 relay in 1:50.53 and 1:51.03.Kettle Run’s girls were fifth in the 4 x 400 relay in 4:10.57.
Fauquier’s girls were sixth in the 4 x 800 relay in 9:55.50.
Kettle Run freshman Suzanna Mancini was sixth in the 500 in 1:19.86, with Liberty’s Maya Turner 12th in 1:23.71.
Falcon junior Dylan Damer was seventh in the pole vault, clearing 12 feet, six inches. Fauquier’s Josh Burke was 12th at 11-feet.
FHS senior Jackson Geddis-Blount was 11th in the shot put at 43 feet, three inches, with Falcon sophomore Aaron Lewis 13that 41-8.5.
Kettle Run sophomore Owen Mullins was 31th in the 3,200 in 10:95.64.
Fauquier was 10th in the 4 x 200 relay in 1:33.31.
The Falcons were sixth in the 4 x 800 relay in 8:09.22 with Kettle Run 12th in 8:20.40.
The Falcons were seventh in the 4 x 400 relay in 3:31.69 with Liberty 11th in 3:34.30.
Liberty’s Ryan Wilson-McCoy was eighth in the long jump with a distance of 20-6.5.
Liberty junior Aiden Neidich was eighth in the 500 in 1:07.64 with teammate Cole Hoffman, also a junior, taking 13th in 1:09.10.
David Mayfield was 13th in the 300 in 37.16
