Warrenton’s new police chief is not so new. Chief Timothy Carter joined the Warrenton Police Department in June 1992 and has been the interim or acting police chief twice. He takes charge of the department during what he calls the golden age of law enforcement in the 4.4 square miles that comprise the Town of Warrenton.
“I think we have the best command staff. We have the best group of officers and employees, whether they be sworn or civilian.” said Carter, 52, Warrenton’s first Black police chief. “We have great department heads in town. I think we have great leadership in our town government.”
Carter, who grew up in Fauquier County and has lived in Culpeper since 2006, takes over the department at a unique time. COVID and the police murder of George Floyd three years ago changed people, Carter believes.
“A lot of things made us rethink the world we live in, made us rethink police work in general and our interactions with the community,” he said.
One COVID-era takeaway for policing is to increase community engagement, something Warrenton’s former police chief, Michael Kochis, who was appointed in early 2020, focused on. “He had a real focus on community engagement,” Carter said. “And I’ve always been one who loves interactions with the community, so that was refreshing to see.”
Carter was at the Black Lives Matter Vigil for Action on Saturday, March 11, to put into practice his community-policing strategy, which means getting out of the office or squad car to talk to people and get to know them. The way Carter sees it, the town’s trust is best earned when there is no trouble, no call to the police for help.
Does being the first Black chief of police in Warrenton – and one of only a few in Northern Virginia – help at events like the BLM vigils? “My answer is self-serving,” he said. “So, just let me put that out there. … But I could say yes, and I will say that I do feel that it does.
“I feel that there are certain things about this that I understand,” Carter said. “I can understand them innately because I am AfricanAmerican, but I can also understand wanting to be heard. I think I have a skill set that allows me to come over and talk to the ALM (All Lives Matter) side (and) go and talk to the BLM side.”
He proceeded to just that, greeting Josephine Gilbert, one of the ALM counterprotesters.“I was just saying I have to go see Josephine because I hadn’t seen Josephine in so long,” he said as he approached her in front of the courthouse steps. Gilbert greeted him warmly.
Carter also spent time across the street talking to people gathered for the BLM Vigil, showing some of them how he keeps his hands warm on bitterly cold days like Saturday by folding them into his heavy security vest.
“Honestly, the vests are very insulating,” Carter said. “In the summertime, you sweat up a storm.”
Working in the community for 30 years, developing relationships and using his own communication style are the factors Carter said will help him most in community policing.
“But if being Black helps me with certain communities, certain members of the community or other groups, I’ll take that also,” he said.
Carter said he learned much from his predecessor, Kochis, who was police chief in Warrenton for three years before accepting an offer from Charlottesville to be the police chief there. Carter is his successor.
“I think he will make an excellent chief,” said Kochis, who left Warrenton in December 2022.
“As a chief, or any leader, your primary role is to develop the people underneath you to do your job,” he added, noting that he saw something special in Carter early on.
Warrenton Mayor Carter Nevill also praised the new police chief. “Chief Carter has devoted his entire career to this town,” Nevill said. “I cannot think of a more qualified or well-deserving candidate to best serve our community.
“To have one of our own leading this department should give everyone in town a sense of pride, as well as comfort, knowing that his leadership and vision are built on the core Warrenton values we all hold dear,” Nevill said.
This is the second time the town has offered Carter the job of police chief. The first was in 2019, when Carter decided against taking the job, which ultimately went to Kochis. Carter wanted to spend time with his family while his daughter still was young, and he thought he needed more time to learn.
“Mike (Kochis) helped me with that work,” Carter said, noting that Kochis mentored him by assigning him tasks aimed at preparing him to be chief, even if he didn’t know it at the time.
Help for the unhoused
Carter is thinking about new initiatives for Warrenton. For example, he said he hopes to work with community groups to examine services for unhoused people and to provide his officers with a guidebook or pamphlet of places where unhoused people can get help at all hours.
“I know that we’ve had officers who have taken money out of their own pocket to give somebody a meal,” Carter said. “I know that we have community members who've taken money out of their own pocket to get somebody a hotel room for the night.”
Carter isn’t saying that Warrenton has a large homeless population, but even one person sleeping on the street or in a doorway is too many, he said.
Children
Building trust within communities starts with children, Carter said.
“When I was a patrol officer, I used to love going into communities and driving through when the kids were getting out of school and getting off the bus,” Carter said. “What a great time that is to interact with kids, even if you’re just driving through and waving at them.
If kids see police only when someone calls because “bad stuff is happening,” they will equate police with bad stuff happening, Carter said.
He said he wants to bring back a practice from earlier in his career, when officers gave out “baseball cards” with a picture of an officer on the front and some fun facts about that officer on the back. When kids collect all the cards, they can turn them in for a prize.
“And they don't realize as they're collecting the cards and reading them, they're learning who the officers are,” Carter said.
Crime prevention
Warrenton is generally so quiet that some people fail to lock the doors of their homes and cars not only during the day but at night too, Carter said. That includes residents who call to report things like a firearm stolen from the glove compartment of their unlocked vehicle.
“We have a hard time getting people to understand because they feel so comfortable in this community,” Carter said. “They feel safe.”
But the town is close enough to other, bigger cities that it sometimes becomes a target for thieves or others with crime on their minds who come from outside the area, Carter said. “We’re glad you feel safe, and we’re going to do everything we can to make you feel safe, but there’s some basic things that we need you to be aware of.”
In the past six years, Warrenton has seen just three fatal shootings.A manager was shot to death outside the CVS store on Blackwell Road in 2017.Two fatal shootings, one in 2020, the other in 2021, happened in the Jackson Street neighborhood, which runs parallel to Broadview Avenue. The 2020 homicide was the result of a botched attempt to steal drugs and cash, police said. The 2021 murder was also labeled a botched robbery attempt.
The Warrenton Police Department, working with other agencies, including the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office, closed all those cases. Carter worked on the CVS homicide case but had been promoted by the time the other two homicides occurred.
Some things will stay the same
Carter said the programs to increase trust and transparency in Warrenton policing that started with Kochis will continue. Those include ward focus groups and the Guardian program, which allows everyone stopped by Warrenton police officers to rate their encounter anonymously using a QR code on the back of officers’ business cards.
Traffic
If you ask residents to name the No. 1 policing issue, they likely will say traffic, including speeding and accidents, Carter said. The department is part of a traffic-coalition work group that meets regularly. The department’s toolbox for traffic includes signs that flash drivers’ speed in neighborhoods where speeding is an issue. An especially effective sign flashes blue, like a police cruiser with its lights on, when someone drives by too fast.
“We get together, and we review and discuss complaints that we've received from the citizens about traffic, whether they be speeding complaints, or parking complaints or whatever, and we give recommendations to the town of the best way to handle those,” Carter said.
Fraud
Credit card scams and identity theft also are problems here, Carter said. Seniors are vulnerable targets. Carter hopes to revive efforts to educate seniors at community centers and other places about the dangers of scams.
Within the department
The Warrenton Police Department is committed to the “30 by 30 Initiative,” a nationwide effort to increase the number of female police officers. The Warrenton Police Department currently has 28 sworn officers, seven of whom are women.
Adding more diversity to the force also is important to Carter. Currently, the Warrenton Police Department has two Black officers, including Carter.
Carter said he also wants to bolster the department’s employee-wellness program to help ensure the force’s physical and mental well-being.
“Depending on where you work, an officer will see more in a year than most people see in a lifetime of things that we really shouldn’t be seeing or that maybe human beings weren’t made to see,” Carter said.
For Carter, a conversation about policing often returns to the benefits of community policing.
“I hate to keep going back to COVID, but just looking at what we've been through in the last three years, I think one of the challenges that we have here locally, our policing challenge, is to never rest on our laurels, not to sit back and go, ‘Okay, wow, we've done some great stuff. Let's just sit back and enjoy this,’” Carter said.
“We need to continue moving forward because there are places in our world, in our nation, that their communities are not as fortunate,” he added. “Maybe their relationship with their law enforcement agency is not as good. There's distrust there.
“This engagement that we have is at the core of what we do.”
