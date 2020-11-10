The plan to renovate Eva Walker Park in Warrenton is progressing. Using input from residents – both those who live on the adjoining Haiti Street and in the town at large – town staff members have come up with two possible designs for the park. In September, community meetings and an online survey provided feedback.
The community will have another chance to weigh in on Thursday, Nov. 12 through a virtual meeting, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Residents can join the meeting at here. The meeting ID number is 977 8802 3005. Residents may call in to the meeting at 301-715-8592.
A second survey will also be available for residents to express their preferences.
Denise Harris, planning manager for Warrenton, said at a Tuesday town council meeting that a commemorative garden will be the heart of the park. It will feature panels that tell stories of the park’s history and its namesake, Eva Walker.
Harris added that, overwhelmingly, residents wanted to make sure that both active activities – (like walking and playing) and passive activities (chances to gather and socialize) were supported.
Both designs that will be presented Thursday night would keep the current playground, pavilion and restrooms. Both designs would also add a second basketball court, large lawn area and a sledding hill.
Alternative 1 includes a splash pad and a stage with a canopy as well as a natural amphitheater.
Alternative 2 replaces the amphitheater with a woodland walk. The second alternative also replaces an orchard shown in the first alternative with a second pavilion at the far end of the park. The second alternative also would replace the splash pad with a multi-use terrace.
Harris' presentation to the Warrenton Town Council may be found here.
