After listening to citizens’ comments about the Town of Warrenton’s comprehensive plan, town planning commissioners are reworking the document. Commissioners James Lawrence and Ryan Stewart make up the working group overseeing the changes, meant to streamline the 351-page document and make it more user-friendly.
Stewart said, “We’re making it into what it should have been to begin with.”
The next version of the plan will move the technical details and data-heavy sections out of the main body of the plan and provide hyperlinks and appendices for those who would like to dig deeper into the underlying analysis.
Warrenton Planning Manager Denise Harris explained that the next draft of the plan will have four or so pages in each chapter, instead of the 30-, 40- or even 50-page chapters included in the current draft.
Lawrence said at the Aug. 25 planning meeting, “I think we are addressing the public’s concerns. It [the comprehensive plan] was too long and trying to do too many things. It should provide general guidelines… We’ve tried to whittle it down to general overriding principles.”
The current comprehensive plan draft gets into the weeds of planning and zoning more than many residents were comfortable with. For instance, during the public hearing about the plan and in written comments submitted by residents, there was considerable concern about the term "by-right” as it applied to what housing or businesses would be permitted in certain “character districts.”
Lawrence said, “We’ve taken out the multiple uses of the words ‘by right.’ It’s not a zoning document. Zoning is to be implemented through zoning ordinances, not through the comprehensive plan.”
Planning Commissioner Ali Zarabi pointed out a passage on page 26 of the current draft of the comprehensive plan as a problematic example of the use of “by-right:” “Each character district is conceived as a by-right mixed-use area, with appropriate mix of land uses, in the vertical or horizontal configuration, at varying intensities. Specific form-based guidance is provided for building form, number of stories, site coverage, setbacks, appropriate uses, and transitions to adjoining properties.”
Harris said that in this case, the language could be changed to leave out the words “by right.”
Lawrence said that he and Stewart, with the help of staff, will endeavor to make sure “the language is ‘not so scary,’” considering “the document has no teeth.” He added, “Any time a lot of people get involved in creating a document over a long period of time, it gets weighted down. This document is a clear example of this.”
The town’s comprehensive plan has been in development for more than a year; it was presented to the planning commission over several work sessions in June; the public hearing was held July 21.
Lawrence said that he and Stewart have been meeting about the changes multiple times a week since July 28, but he declined to offer a hard deadline when the next draft would be completed.
Harris pointed out that one criticism of the original draft was that its approval process was moving too quickly. She said the work being accomplished by the working group of commissioners will address that complaint.
Other changes being worked on include:
- Several items under the title “Historic Resources” will be addressed, including inclusion of the Oliver City and Haiti Street neighborhoods in this section. Lawrence said, “We want to recognize the importance of Oliver City. All of the neighborhoods that have historical importance are important.” The revised draft will add a hyperlink for the Oliver City, Foxcroft and Falmouth Street neighborhoods, with the language from the 2013 comprehensive plan.
- Also addressing the preservation of neighborhoods, the revised plan will include “clarified language related to protection goals for existing neighborhoods located inside and outside the historic district.”
- The section on broadband service will be moved to a hyperlink. (State code requires jurisdictions to consider broadband in its comprehensive plans.)
- The revised draft would clarify language about attainable/affordable housing. The demographic and housing analysis white paper, along with market implications, will be moved to a hyperlink along with other technical data.
- “Equity statements” will be added.
Lawrence said he and Stewart are doing “a lot of editing and cutting. Mark Twain said, ‘I was in a hurry, so I wrote you a long letter.’ The new draft will address concerns about the original document,” he said.
Reach Robin Earl rearl@fauquier.com
