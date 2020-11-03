The following is the refuse schedule for the week of Veterans Day in the town of Warrenton:
Monday, Nov. 9: Regular refuse collection
Tuesday, Nov. 10: Regular refuse collection
Wednesday, Nov. 11: Holiday – no recycling collection this week
Thursday, Nov. 12: Regular refuse collection
Friday, Nov. 13: Regular refuse collection
