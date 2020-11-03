Warrenton generic

The following is the refuse schedule for the week of Veterans Day in the town of Warrenton: 

  • Monday, Nov. 9: Regular refuse collection 

  • Tuesday, Nov. 10: Regular refuse collection 

  • Wednesday, Nov. 11: Holiday – no recycling collection this week 

  • Thursday, Nov. 12: Regular refuse collection  

  • Friday, Nov. 13: Regular refuse collection 

