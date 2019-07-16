The Town of Warrenton entered into a contract today, July 16, to purchase the former BB&T building at 21 Main St. to use as its new town hall.
Warrenton Town Manager Brandie Schaeffer said the town’s offer was for $2 million and the final price was negotiated to $2.3 million. She said the town has outgrown its space at 18 Court St., its 40-year home.
Now that the town has agreed to purchase the 27,277 square foot property, it has 90 days to complete a feasibility study. Contractors, appraisers and structural engineers will examine the building’s roof, electrical and HVAC systems and check the basement for signs of water infiltration, said Schaeffer.
“It’s just like buying a house,” she said. “We haven’t been able to get in there and inspect it yet, not until it was under contract.” The town has paid an earnest money deposit of $50,000 on the former BB&T building, Schaeffer said.
The town manager is not willing to provide a timeline on moving town hall to Main Street because of the number of unknowns. “We really have no idea what repairs might be necessary or how costly they might be,” she said. “There could be a problem with the roof, for instance. It’s a big building and that would be very expensive. There might be a need for asbestos abatement or a problem with water in the basement; that would be costly and could take a long time to fix.”
She said, “If we don’t find anything major, we could be in within 120 days.” That would be after the 90-day study period and the 30 days necessary to go to closing. “If there are major issues, it could be a year or more,” she added.
At the very least, she said, carpets will come up, and there is painting to be done. “Now that we can get in to evaluate, we will see what needs to be done.”
Schaeffer said the town has gotten a lot of good years out of the current town hall, but it’s time to move to a bigger space. “I found pictures of town hall from the 1980s. It looks basically the same,” she said.
Explaining the need for the move, Schaeffer has cited myriad reasons the current space is inadequate: cramped quarters for staff; a lack of space for IT and other equipment; poor parking options; very limited space for public meetings; a lack of handicapped accessibility, and not being able to provide a secure work environment for town workers. The current town hall is also in need of costly repairs.
“It’s not serving the citizens anymore,” she said.
Schaeffer said that she as the town manager and Town Attorney Whit Robinson signed the paperwork entering into the contract. Joshua T. Collins, vice president, signed for BB&T.
