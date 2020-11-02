In an attempt to gather input from residents about traffic calming efforts on Waterloo Street in Warrenton, the town staff will hold a community meeting from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 7, at the open parcel at the corner of Waterloo and Chestnut streets to discuss options. Town Manager Brandie Schaeffer said, “The basis for this recommendation is for every problem we fix, we seem to be creating a new problem, so we need to work with the residents to get further buy-in, knowing no solution works for all.”
The town of Warrenton made some adjustments to the roadway in April in an effort to encourage drivers on Waterloo Street to slow down and to improve safety for residents. Street parking was moved and, in some cases, eliminated; bump outs were placed at the intersection with Chestnut Street, and perhaps most noticeably, the center lines were redrawn to create a deliberate curve in the road.
The plan was explained as a relatively low-cost attempt at traffic calming, but neighbors have contacted town council members and staff to express their frustration about new problems that have arisen since the changes were put in place.
Schaeffer explained, “Since the repaving and restriping this summer, the reviews have been mixed. Successes are found in the bump out at Chestnut and Waterloo, as well as the high visibility crosswalks. Staff has heard from a resident located between north side of Smith and Chestnut street that they prefer the new alignment that locates the parking on the south side due to increased site lines. However, staff has also heard from multiple residents on the remaining north side of the corridor that they have issues with the parking being (re)moved. This is often due to historical stone fencing, vegetation, or poles, in combination with the crest of the hill, making site lines from driveways difficult. There is one resident on the south side at the crest of the hill that is also not happy with the removal of parking. Delivery vehicles also struggle on where to park. The consensus is that speeding has not been mitigated enough and, for some, their driveways are more dangerous to access.”
Warrenton Town Council member Kevin Carter (Ward 5), whose ward includes Waterloo Street, said, “The bump out at Waterloo and Chestnut streets has been a success. Children come down Chestnut Street and need to cross Waterloo to get to school. The bump outs on either side of Waterloo have improved line of sight problems, for drivers and pedestrians.”
But, he said, “the big issue has been unintended consequences. A lot of parking was taken away and that’s a very real concern.”
He has been encouraged by the way residents have expressed their dissatisfaction. “The residents affected have been very reasonable and understanding. It’s really been a community effort,” he said.
Steve Gordon, a resident who is attempting to help gather his neighbors’ thoughts on what should be done about Waterloo Street, said, “I got in touch with some of our neighbors after talking with Denise [Harris, planning manager with the town of Warrenton].” He said he was “surprised and very pleased to hear from Denise.”
He said, “I got a snapshot of how people feel about it.” Out of 21 neighbors, he got 13 responses. “And of those, all but one are in favor of putting the street back to the way it was.”
He elaborated, “Some [don’t] want to lower the speed limit, thinking that it wouldn’t help. Generally, though, everyone is in favor of flashing speed signs and raised crosswalks.”
Gordon acknowledged that the problem is not an easy one to address because, although the neighbors share the residential street, their specific situations vary. “Some share driveways, some have children who walk the Waterloo Street sidewalk to school, and some have sight distance challenges trying to enter traffic safely” from their driveways. “Our parking is in back, so we didn’t lose anything,” he said, when the parking in front of his house was removed.
Ryan Freidline, another Waterloo Street resident, believes that the measures put in place in April didn’t go far enough. He said the traffic calming measures were “a nice idea that was not fulfilled completely and unfortunately, a partial execution of the plan has caused confusion and more deficiencies than benefits. I would support the town in reversing the new traffic pattern and identifying a different solution for pedestrians and residents alike.”
Looking for solutions
The town is considering a variety of options; each has a price tag.
The quickest and least expensive to implement would be a “Rapid Response” option. It would include:
Four-way stop sign at Chestnut and Waterloo: $2,075.40
Additional speed limit signs: $900 ($150 for each, up to six locations)
Radar speed signs: $16,000 ($8,000 for each, at two locations)
Enhanced enforcement: (variable) $1,500 per week (or $50 per hour with sheriff’s office deputies)
Other suggestions include:
Restoring the former configuration of the street: $24,000
Adding additional traffic calming measures like planters at up to 10 locations ($20,000) or a gateway sign with a concrete median at two locations ($120,000).
Schaeffer said that the most expensive option would be to fully implement traffic calming measures along the entire corridor. This would involve installation of bump outs, concrete chicanes, gateway signage, stormwater, and engineering. Additionally, residents have requested speed tables or speed bumps. This option will result in a fully engineered and implemented solution based on best practices from the Federal Highway Administration, Virgnia Department of Transportation and transportation experts.
In addition to being the most costly, it would also take the longest to implement. In addition, there are maintenance costs and complexities added for snowplows and street sweeping, Schaeffer said.
Carter said that his preference would be to start with the Rapid Response option. “I don’t think a four-way stop is the way to go. It may solve one problem but create another.”
He added, “I respect those who would like to bring Waterloo Street back to the way it was, but we’d just be resetting, and we’d have to address the problems we’re had there for years. Abandoning it altogether is not the way to go.”
He admitted it’s a complex issue. “Waterloo Street, not unlike other parts of town, is a historic neighborhood. It’s what makes Warrenton charming, but when historic neighborhoods collide with modern planning, they sometimes don’t line up. These kinds of historic streets that wind up as a main thoroughfare … the problem has evolved over time.
Gordon said that he suggested to Harris that whatever the outcome of the discussions, the town should be ready to act on the neighborhood consensus. And he suggested that whatever measures are put in place should have a trial period with an end date.
“We supported their plan,” he said, “but now that not everything turned out as well as we thought, we are grateful that the town is stepping up to try and make it right.”
