Yesterday morning, the Town of Warrenton email server failed, leaving the town without email service and without access to its calendars. Town Manager Brandie Schaeffer said Wednesday, “We are likely without full functionality for about four days.”
She added, “the server is no longer supported by Microsoft and has not been for years. The technology is so out of date… The town has not kept up with IT upgrades or equipment.”
In the most recent budget talks, town council voted to devote more resources to the critical problem. The town has a full time IT manager for the first time; he started work earlier this year.
Schaeffer said the town has employed a work around for email and can still receive them. She said the server failure should not affect the general public, “just our vendors and those that interact with us regularly including staff.”
While the problem is being addressed, residents may call the main number and speak directly with staff.
Pro tip - use a paper calendar, and a telephone.
