Because of the Memorial Day holiday on Monday, May 25, there will be no refuse collection in the Town of Warrenton that day. Monday’s and Tuesday’s refuse will be picked up on Tuesday, May 26.
Regular recycling collections will be accomplished on Wednesday (cardboard, newspaper and recycling bags) and on Thursday and Friday, there will be regular refuse collection.
