Town of Warrenton receives grant to reduce stormwater pollution

The town of Warrenton has been awarded a $991,185 grant to help finance an ambitious stormwater pollution reduction project. The project, which would restore and improve the bed and banks of a tributary to Cedar Run that runs along Lee Highway from Blackwell Road to the U.S. 29/U.S. 17 intersection, would make a huge contribution to meeting the town’s state-imposed stormwater pollution goals. The project had earlier been slated for completion in 2027, but its finish had recently been moved up to 2024.
The total cost of the Lee Highway stream restoration has been pegged by the town at $1.79 million. It is the biggest of about a dozen projects totaling $5.3 million that the town has scheduled to meet stormwater pollution goals required by its Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System, or MS4, permit. Early estimates project that the Lee Highway project alone could cut phosphorous in runoff by 185 pounds a year, nitrogen by 200 pounds and sediment by 336,000 pounds annually
The award, from the state’s Stormwater Local Assistance Fund, was announced on Nov. 23, 2021, as part of $34 million in grants to 50 Virginia counties, towns and cities. Other local grants include $1 million to the town of Leesburg for a stream restoration, $1.97 million to the city of Fairfax for three anti-pollution projects, and $1.29 million to Prince William County for a stream restoration and improvements to two other stormwater facilities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.