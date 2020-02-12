The Town of Warrenton will have a special schedule for refuse the week of Presidents Day.
Monday, Feb. 17: Holiday, no refuse collection
Tuesday, Feb. 18: Double refuse collection (Monday’s and Tuesday’s refuse collection)
Wednesday, Feb. 19: Recycling collections (blue bags, newspaper and cardboard)
Thursday, Feb. 20: Regular refuse collection
Friday, Feb. 21: Regular refuse collection
