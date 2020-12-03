The town of Warrenton will hold a virtual tree lighting this afternoon (Dec. 3) at 5:30 p.m. The event -- being held virtually instead of in-person because of the COVID-19 pandemic -- may be seen on the Facebook page for the Warrenton Christmas Parade.
Town Council member Sean Polster said, "We encourage you to watch from your home with the family as we listen to Christmas carols, a holiday message from Mayor Carter Nevill and words from our title sponsor, the UVA Community Credit Union. [Those will be] followed by the illumination of the beautifully decorated Rotary Club of Warrenton Christmas tree."
The town's “reverse” Christmas Parade will take place Friday, Dec. 4, from 6 to 9 p.m. Instead of processing down Main Street, about 30 floats would be parked in one lane on the street and vehicles will be able to file past the floats in the opposite lane.
The Warrenton Police Department will start road closures on Main Street at 3:30 p.m. and the parade route will be open to drive through traffic from 6 to 9 p.m.
Traffic will flow one way from Meetze Road down Main Street past Courthouse Square, where Mr. and Mrs. Claus will be waving at vehicles. Drivers may drive through as many times as they'd like.
