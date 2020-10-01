Fall clean up week for the town of Warrenton is scheduled for the week of Oct. 19 to 23.
Town trucks will provide extra collections in all residential areas to pick up items that cannot be handled on the regular weekly refuse schedule. All items are to be placed on the street line by 8 a.m. of the day scheduled for your area. No return trips can be made.
All trash and refuse must be placed in proper containers.
Tree trimmings and brush must be placed separately. Small clippings from bushes or shrubs, leaves and grass should be bagged and placed with regular refuse. Town crews will not pick up tree trimmings and brush cut by tree companies and/or contractors; that is the responsibility of the contractor/company doing the work.
All metal must be separated from wood and placed separately.
The town will not pick up any Freon appliances (air conditioning units, humidifiers/de-humidifiers, refrigerators, freezers, etc.).
For this collection, the town will pick up tires for a fee of $3 per tire. Residents may call Public Works at 347-1858 in advance to make arrangements. If the fee is not paid in advance or no arrangements have been made, the tires will not be picked up.
The Town Crier town newsletter will have further details; check the Warrenton town website, or call Public Works at 347-1858.
The town will not pick up anything with Freon, dirt, rocks, sod, stumps, large logs, concrete, mattresses, box springs, TVs, computer monitors, printers, copiers, fax machines, battery packs and liquids such as chemicals, paint and antifreeze. Some of these items can be taken or recycled at the landfill and there are fees to dispose of some of them. For more information on the cost or when you can take any of the items listed to the landfill, call the Fauquier County Waste Management Office at 422-8840.
