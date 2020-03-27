‘Many households are going to be food insecure’ Directors of local food banks are expecting a surge in demand for nutrition assistance due t…

Town of Warrenton employees donated $1,000 on Friday to Warrenton’s Great Harvest Bread Company toward the bakery’s efforts to bake bread for local food banks. The funds will enable the bakery to produce 200 loaves of bread, which will be distributed among five area food pantries.

The contribution came from town employees’ “dress down Friday” fund, said Chrissy Cooper, an account technician at town hall and the fund’s organizer.

Cooper said she saw a Facebook post last week about an anonymous donor contributing to Great Harvest for the same purpose. “I thought we could do some good,” she said. After she sent out an email to Town of Warrenton employees, they quickly raised $300 to add to $700 already in the collection fund.

“They think it’s wonderful,” Cooper said of town employees’ reaction to the donation drive. “Everybody is saying how great it is.”

Mayor Carter Nevill presented Teodoro with the $1,000 check during a brief ceremony at the Main Street bakery.

“The strength of community is defined by how we come together in times of crisis,” Nevill said. “I’ve never seen this community come together like it has, when we get through this, when we’re on the other side, we take these strengths and move forward.”

The donation was the latest of many contributing to the effort to bake bread for local food pantries, which are struggling to keep some staples stocked, said Pablo Teodoro, the owner of Great Harvest. After a March 17 anonymous donation to provide bread loaves for the Fauquier Community Food Bank, contributions have poured in.

The bread Great Harvest produces for donations are distributed to five food pantries: Fauquier FISH, Fauquier Community Food Bank, Clara's Faith House Food Pantry, Rappahannock Pantry and Haymarket Regional Food Pantry.

Teodoro said he is not sure of the total amount of the donations to date, but a quick review of the bakery’s Facebook updates suggests that number is in the thousands of dollars. Each $5 donation means a loaf of bread, he said, adding that the bakery kicks in about $2.50 for each loaf.

While the store does not make a profit on donations, Teodoro said the added cash flow has been vital to keeping his store open and his employees paid during the COVID-19 outbreak. “It’s keeping the doors open – it’s a miracle,” he said. “It’s also given us a sense of mission, which we needed.”