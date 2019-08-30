The Town of Warrenton has announced a special trash pickup schedule for the week of the Labor Day holiday.
On Monday, Sept. 2, there will be no trash pickup.
On Tuesday, Sept. 3, trash that is normally picked up on Mondays and Tuesdays will be collected.
On Wednesday, Sept. 4, recycling (cardboard, newspaper and blue bags) will be collected.
On Thursday and Friday, Sept. 5 and 6, trash collection schedule will return to normal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.