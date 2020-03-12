Warrenton Town Manager Brandi Schaeffer sent a press release Thursday afternoon announcing a coronavirus briefing for members of the town council.
She wrote: "Notice is hereby given that the Town Council of the Town of Warrenton will hold a special meeting tonight Wednesday, March 12, at 8 p.m. via conference call.
"This meeting is open to the public and those wishing to hear the briefing can "attend" by dialing (425) 436-6200 and using the following access code: 651412."
She added that anyone calling in should "please refrain from comment as to not interrupt the briefing."
