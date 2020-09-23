Remington’s Town Council members revealed the town’s new seal at their meeting Monday night. Vice Mayor Devada Allison said that his personal favorite, created by local graphic artist Alison Wargo, was the winning entry. “There was so much history in her design,” said the vice mayor, “and I think it was the most upscale of the three.”
Ballots were sent out with water bills to 285 households. Fifty-eight were returned; Wargo’s design garnered 26 votes and so was declared the winner.
Allison had said at the council’s July meeting that in light of the national reckoning over institutionalized racism and the “healing process” happening in the country, he said council members recognized it was time for the seal to change. The town seal, in place for decades, featured a small depiction of the battle flag used during the Civil War by the Army of Northern Virginia, which fought for the Confederacy.
“We are moving forward as a community,” he said. “We definitely want Remington to be represented as welcoming to everybody, because that’s what it is.”
Wargo, who works for the federal government at the Institute of Heraldry, said the historical underpinning of the seal was by design. She spent a week or two exploring the town’s history, talking to people about what they’d like to see represented. “The Remington Community Partnership website was immensely helpful,” she said, in summarizing the town’s history.
She said in her research, Remington was described as a “town at the crossroads of history. I liked that crossroads concept.”
The artist said that when she talked to people, “There was no on singular thing that told me ‘We must have this.’ But everyone talked about the town’s beauty, the landscape, the river. And of course, the bridge is iconic to the town.
“And the anchor kept coming up again and again. There are two anchors in front of the Remington Fire Station. It is an intriguing symbol for people.”
The anchor throughout history has been a symbol of hope and salvation, Wargo said, and she wanted to make it a focal point of Remington’s new seal. “Hope keeps us anchored in our humanity.”
As someone who designs official symbols, insignias and seals for the military, Wargo understands their power. “Seals and insignias were used as far back as the 11th or 12th centuries. They are an art form unto themselves. They have to be bold and recognizable from a distance.”
Wargo and her husband Bob have a business in town, Wargo Properties, LLC, a real estate investment firm. Bob Wargo was raised in Remington, attended the local elementary school, and his mother worked in the Fauquier County Public Schools for many years.
Of the project, Wargo said she was glad to be able to participate in the process of developing Remington’s new seal. “I wanted to create something that resonates with people. My intention was to listen to what people were interested in about their town, to be honest about its history and to make something that was welcoming, something that the town can be proud of.”
Wargo said she was also pleased that town residents got to vote on the final choice. “I’m happy the town could choose it for themselves.”
Allison said that the town council will discuss at its October meeting how to roll out the new symbol of Remington. The original plan was to unveil the new seal at Remington’s annual fall festival, but the harvest celebration has been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
