Although Gov. Ralph Northam announced he will ask the General Assembly to delay municipal elections until November, as of Tuesday the date for the town elections in Warrenton, Remington and The Plains are still set for Tuesday, May 5.
Voters must live within the municipal boundaries of the town and have been registered by April 13 to vote in a town election. Any eligible voter can request an absentee ballot under current guidelines from the Virginia Department of Elections due to the public health crisis.
In the Remington Town Council election, six candidates are on the ballot for six seats on the council. Incumbent Mayor Gerald Billingsley is running unopposed for reelection. Terms for both mayor and town council are two years.
Voters in The Plains will also elect a mayor and fill three council seats whose terms are expiring. Current council member Lori Sisson is running unopposed for mayor, leaving a fourth council seat open. There are four candidates on the ballot to fill these four seats; terms for mayor and town council last four years, with half the terms of the six-member council expiring every two years.
In Warrenton, voters will chose representatives for the five ward council seats. In Ward 1, Heather Sutphin and Ali Zarabi are vying for the seat being vacated by Jerry Wood. In Ward 2, incumbent Alec Burnett faces challenger William T. Semple II. In Ward 3, Brett A. Hamby is running unopposed. In Ward 4, James Hartman is running unopposed for the seat being vacated by Bob Kravetz. And in Ward 5, incumbent Kevin Carter faces opponent Michele Ferri.
Remington Town Council
Gerald Billingsley (mayor)
Billingsley was first elected mayor in 1988 and has served in that capacity since then. The retired middle school teacher moved to Remington in 1981 and first served on the town council beginning in 1987.
Van Loving
Loving was first elected to town council in 1987 and has served, with several gaps, 28 years on council. He is a lifelong resident of Remington.
Evan “Skeet” Ashby III
Ashby is running for his fifth full term on town council; he was first appointed to fill out a term in 2011. Ashby is a lifelong resident of Remington and is retired from the Air Force.
Stan Heaney Sr.
Heaney was first elected to the council in 2006 and is seeking his eighth term. He moved to Remington in 1988; he and his wife opened The Corner Deli, which they still own and operate, that same year.
Susan Tiffany
Tiffany is running for her second term on town council; she had previously served on the town’s planning commission. She is a native of Catlett and moved to Remington several years ago after 24 years living in Maryland. She is an environmental specialist for the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality.
Devada Allison
Allison is running for a fourth term on town council, where he has also served as vice mayor for two terms. The native of Northern Virginia moved to Remington in 2013 and served on the board of zoning appeals before being elected to council. He works as the regional construction manager for an Ashburn-based fiber optics company.
Kimberly Henry
Henry is running for her first term on town council.
The Plains Town Council
Lori Sisson (mayor)
Sisson, a native of The Plains, is running for mayor after 22 years on town council; she previously served two years on the town’s planning commission. Sisson works as a probation and parole officer specializing in sex-offender cases.
Bruce LeLacheur
LeLacheur, a semi-retired architect who has lived in The Plains since 1984, is running for his first full term on town council; he is currently filling out the term on the seat previously occupied by David Roos, who died last year. LeLacheur currently serves on the planning commission.
John Deering
Deering, an incumbent council member, has lived near The Plains for all his life and became a resident of the town in the mid 1990s. From 1999 to 2008 he served on the town planning commission and on town council from 2000 to 2012. His current tenure on town council began in 2016.
Blake Gallagher
Gallagher has served twice as the town’s mayor, first from 1995-2000 and second from 2016 to the present. He is running in 2020 for town council. The Connecticut native moved with his family to nearby Halfway in 1963 and to The Plains in 1977, when he started a welding business he still operates today. For four decades Gallagher was also a member of The Plains Volunteer Fire Company, where at various times he served as president and fire chief.
Melissa Washer
Washer, who moved to The Plains from Gainesville last year, is running for her first term on council. She owns and runs a wealth management firm, based in The Plains, with her husband and son.
Warrenton Town Council
Ward 1-- Heather Sutphin and Ali Zarabi are vying for the seat being vacated by Jerry Wood.
Ward 2 -- Incumbent Alec Burnett is seeking a second term and faces a challenge from William T. Semple II.
Ward 3 -- Brett A. Hamby is running unopposed in his bid for a second term.
Ward 4 -- James Hartman is running unopposed in his bid for the seat being vacated by Bob Kravetz.
Ward 5 -- Incumbent Kevin T. Carter is seeking his second term and faces challenger Michele Ferri.
