Town elections moved to November

  • Updated
  • 0
photo_ft_news_Warrenton Town Election-2_20200519.jpg

Connie Chintall, the chief elections officer for Ward 5 in Warrenton, looks on as Russell Goin casts a ballot in the Warren Green Building in Warrenton during municipal elections on May 19. 

 Coy Ferrell

Town council elections in Warrenton, Remington and The Plains will take place in November — not May — for the first time next year and going forward, a change required by a state law passed early this year. Council members whose terms would have expired June 30, 2022 will serve an additional six months as part of the transition to November elections.

The Warrenton Town Council voted unanimously Dec. 14 to adopt an ordinance making the change official. The terms of Mayor Carter Nevill and at-large council members Sean Polster and Renard Carlos will be extended through Dec. 31, 2022, and elections for those seats will next take place Nov. 1, 2022. The remaining council members’ terms expire in 2024.

Under the transition to November elections, three members of The Plains Town Council — Joyce Heflin, Noah Portugal and Heidi Van Voorhis — will also have their terms extended by six months next year along with all members of the Remington Town Council.

Eligible residents of the towns of Warrenton, Remington and The Plains must file their candidacy for a town election by June 21, 2022 to appear on the ballot in November. More information is available at elections.virginia.gov/candidate.

