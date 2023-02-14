The Warrenton Town Council wrestled with various parts of Amazon’s application to build a data center on Blackwell Road during a work session the morning of Feb. 14 but did not change any of the conditions the town staff had previously worked out with Amazon Web Services. The conditions are, in effect, promises that AWS will do certain things if the special use permit is approved.
Still, questions from several council members brought forth new and even surprising information from Amazon.
For instance, Jay Reinke, an AWS data center development official, revealed for the first time that there would have to be some blasting on site to build the data center building. Councilman David McGuire (at large) appeared surprised and annoyed to be learning this for the first time since the application was submitted in April 2022. “If they are going to blast, we need to know about that,” he said.
Reinke also told the council, in response to questioning, that it would take one year to construct the building’s shell and seven more years for it to be filled with equipment andfully operational.Because the tax revenue the town will realize is based on the equipment installed in the data center, that could have a significant effect on revenue and when it could be expected. Without providing more specifics, Amazon officials said it’s likely tax revenue would average $900,000 annually for five years.
Councilman Bill Semple (Ward 2) argued with Reinkeover whether it would be sufficient for the town to test the data center’s noise levels once a year after it is built, as is written into the conditions under consideration. Reinke said the one-time test would adequately represent the noise from the center on any given day, but Semple and other council members pointed out that it would leave 364 days untested.
And if a citizen complained of the noise, and there was no test done that day, it would be a “he-said, she-said,” situation, McGuire said.
Reinke also said that models – and presumably testing – would be done with the center running at full capacity but with only one of dozens of generators running. Semple asked what would happen if the town of Warrenton lost power and the data center had to run all its generators. Reinke acknowledged that would be noisy but said noise would be the least of the town’s worries in that situation.
Semple also complained that the proposed condition would give AWS, if it failed a noise test, 48 hours to “mitigate’ the situation. He said based on a dictionary definition, mitigate meant to make better, but not necessarily to fix. But Amazon attorney John Foote argued that in the context of the condition as written, it meant that AWS would fix the problem within the two-day time frame.
Lengthy questioning of Reinke and Chris Karner, a consultant for Polysonics, which was hired by Amazon to do noise studies, centered on the noise modeling that Polysonics had done to report that the data center would meet the town’s unique noise ordinance. Karner said the modeling was based on data from the manufacturer of equipment that is used to cool data centers, but he also said there was no guarantee that same equipment would be used in the final project.
“So we learned that their noise and sound study is based on equipment that may or may not be used,” Councilman Paul Mooney (at large), said. “It’s somewhat mind-blowing.”
Karner also revealed that the ambient noise in the area, mainly from highway traffic, is louder than the noise the data center is expected to generate. In some locations at some times of the day, it could be as much as three times higher. To judge how much noise is coming from the data center, he said, those doing testing must be able to subtract the ambient noise from the total noise measured. He said that was a difficult proposition.
Semple said after the meeting that he was surprised how weak the conditions were that are supposed to enforce the town’s noise ordinance. But the work session ended with no direction from the council to the staff to try to change or improve the drafted conditions.
Semple said he plans to offer some amendments to the conditions at tonight’s meeting (which will include a public hearing 6:30 p.m. at Fauquier High School, after press time, at which the council could vote on the application.
Only three council members asked any questions of Amazon representatives or discussed possible weaknesses in the proposed conditions for approval. Those were Semple, Mooney and McGuire. Council members Heather Sutphin (Ward 1), Jay Heroux (Ward 5), Brett Hamby (Ward 3) and Jim Hartman (Ward 4) did not ask questions.
