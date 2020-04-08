The Warrenton Town Council will hold its regularly scheduled April meeting virtually, via Zoom video conference, on April 14 at 7 p.m. The meeting will be livestreamed on the town’s webpage as usual, but not all Town Council members will be physically present.
The accommodations are being made in keeping with Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s order directing that no more than ten people be in one location at a time.
Town Manager Brandie Schaeffer said that the town will be piloting a few new features that will allow the community to provide public comments. She said that while there are no public hearing items on the April 14 agenda that require citizen comment, residents can submit their thoughts to be shared during Citizen’s Time (when residents comment on whatever issues they would like to bring to council’s attention).
While in-person citizen participation cannot be accommodated because of restrictions in place due to COVID-19, she said, residents can participate by:
- Submitting a comment on the town website at: http://www.warrentonva.gov/government/town_council/submit_comment.php
- Dropping off or mailing comments to Town of Warrenton-Public Comment, ATTN: Elizabeth Gillie, 18 Court St., Warrenton, VA 20186. Mailed comments will be accepted up to two days after a public hearing to allow for any mail delays.
- Participating in the Zoom meeting via the platform’s chat option. Anyone accessing the meeting through Zoom will be able to provide comment during any public hearing process. Zoom information and speaker signup will be posted on the town website and social media pages 24 hours before the meeting. Schaeffer said that speakers are strongly encouraged to sign-up in advance of the meeting.
Town operations update
Pursuant to Gov. Ralph Northam’s most recent executive order, all Town of Warrenton government buildings and offices will remain closed until June 10. Schaeffer reminds residents that the closures include: Town Hall, the Public Works and Utilities facility, the lobby of the Warrenton Police Department, the Warrenton Aquatic and Recreation facility (including all playgrounds and shelters located within the parks), and the Warrenton-Fauquier Visitor Center.
She said that residents are urged to complete transactions online, by mail or by phone when doing business with the town. Payment of water/sewer bills, building permits and plan submittal, etc. may be paid and submitted online, placed in the mail or in the drop box located at Town Hall, 18 Court St. Trash and recycle bags are still available for pickup or purchase; residents may contact Town Hall to schedule the pickup.
Residents may continue to reach town staff with questions or concerns by calling Town Hall at 347-1101 or emailing staff@warrentonva.gov.
Schaeffer said that all special events have been canceled for April and May. Updates to the calendar may be found at www.warrentonva.gov.
Schaeffer pointed out that Fauquier County has created a consolidated website for residents to get the latest information on the evolving pandemic in one location, at www.fauquiercounty.gov.
Additional information on the Coronavirus (COVID-19) may be found by visiting the CDC webpage at: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html
(0) comments
