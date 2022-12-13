Mayor Carter Nevill indicated Tuesday morning that the Warrenton Town Council will hold a public hearing next month on Amazon’s data center application unless Amazon asks for a postponement.
The town planning commission will hold its own public hearing Dec. 20 and could vote to recommend approval or denial of the application at that point. However, the town council has the final authority on zoning applications.
Typically, the planning commission makes a recommendation on a special use permit after a public hearing. After the commission votes, the town council takes up the request. However, on Nov. 22, the planning commission declined to vote. The planning commission members agreed that they would wait to decide until after Amazon’s application was amended because they considered Amazon’s application to be incomplete and deficient.
But that would have left Amazon without a decision within a “reasonable” time, according to a written opinion from town attorney Martin Crim. He said that the decision to delay was outside the authority of the planning commission. Virginia law defines “reasonable” as within 100 days for zoning amendments, which Crim has said are similar to SUPs.
He shared that opinion with the planning commission before Commissioner James Lawrence made a motion to delay the decision “indefinitely” and his fellow planning commissioners agreed unanimously.
After the planning commission declined to vote on Amazon’s SUP, Crim reiterated his legal guidance and stated that the commission acted outside its authority and said the town council could take up the application without a planning commission recommendation.
Regretting the decision to delay indefinitely, Planning Commission Chair Susan Helander then scheduled a continuation of the commission’s Nov. 15 public hearing for Dec. 20. Commissioners will discuss the application — and possibly vote on it. Regardless of how the commission votes, the application will move to the town council in January.
If the planning commission defers a vote – which according to Crim could only be done if the applicant requests it – a public hearing in front of the town council would be delayed until at least February.
Mayor Carter Nevill explained after the morning meeting Dec. 13 that, if the planning commission deferred a vote despite the applicant’s wishes, the application would next go to the town council.
Town Council Member Bill Semple (Ward 2) made it clear that he disagrees with Crim’s legal assessment about what is a “reasonable” period for the planning commission to consider the Amazon application, despite the deadline of 100 days. He said, “What's ‘reasonable’ can also mean the planning commission can act also reasonably, that is, not arbitrarily or capriciously.…What’s not reasonable is for us as a council to decide what is reasonable for them [the planning commission].”
Semple argued that the commission “delayed a decision until it had more information. They should be able to complete their review.” He added that since information on noise mitigation and certain elevations were still outstanding, the planning commission had a right to delay its decision until those elements were provided. “I think the planning commission acted reasonably and should be allowed to complete their work,” he said.
Semple said that the Amazon application is one of the most significant the town has ever faced and that the planning commission should have the time it needs to receive and process all the information.
Planning Manager Denise Harris confirmed that the planning commission has requested more information on the noise and elevations – as well as other details — but has not received them. “I can’t speak to what the applicant will provide by Dec. 20,” she said.
Semple also said that Amazon has delayed consideration of its application at least twice, which should have reset the 100-day clock, but Crim answered that the delay was “within the framework” of the 100 days.
When Amazon submitted more information Oct. 28 —“what in many ways was a new application,” said Semple— why“doesn't the clock start then?”
Since the applicant did not ask for the timeline to be reset, Crim said, it would stand.
Crim said if the SUP process did not move forward, “there would be the potential of a lawsuit against the town by the applicant.”
“If the planning commission holds a public hearing and doesn’t make a decision, it has gone outside its authority,” he said. “If you think the planning commission should have more time, the downside of that is you get a potential lawsuit against the town for denial of due process, and so on so forth, unconstitutional taking, whatever the claims might be,” Crim said.
“So the cautious approach is to go ahead and say the planning commission needs to act at its Dec. 20 meeting, and that the council will then act thereafter, unless, of course, the applicant asked for additional time from the planning commission.”
