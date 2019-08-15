It was an agreeable evening. The Warrenton Town Council’s meeting Tuesday night ended with several decisions in the books and all of the votes were unanimous. Mayor Carter Nevill and councilmen Sean Polster (at large), Jerry Wood (Ward 1), Brett Hamby (Ward 3) and Robert Kravetz (Ward 4) were present; councilmen Renard Carlos (at large) and Alec Burnett (Ward 2) called into the meeting and Councilman Kevin Carter (Ward 5) was absent.
Alexandria Knolls
Town Council members voted to deny three separate waiver requests from the developers of Alexandria Knolls. The waivers would have allowed ASM Properties, LLC to subdivide a parcel of land at 320 Alexandria Pike and build eight homes. ASM Properties is owned by Roger Martella, former Town Council member. He is represented by Powell Duggan, former mayor of Warrenton.
The waivers would have allowed ASM to avoid putting sidewalks on both sides of the street; to shorten the right of way for the width of the proposed street (Winterset Lane) from 50 feet to 40 feet; and to build the subdivision with a cul-de-sac design.
Town staff has been working with the developers to try to come up with solutions that would meet town ordinances and allow the subdivision to move forward, but a report from the Department of Community Development dated July 31 recommended that the request be denied.
At Tuesday’s meeting, three neighbors and one neighbor’s representative spoke against the waivers during citizen’s time. Melissa Wiedenfeld said that she and her neighbors objected to the additional traffic and noise that the development would bring to “what was a nice, quiet neighborhood.”
She said that approving the waivers would result in higher density, which she and her neighbors don’t support. “What is the point of regulations if you don’t stick to them?” she asked.
The final speaker, Bronwyn White, has lived in her Alexandria Pike home for 46 years. She presented a petition with 19 signatures. Thirteen of those who signed represented 10 addresses on Alexandria Pike. Another five live elsewhere in Warrenton; the last signature was from an Orlean resident.
During discussion on the three waivers, council members could not find any compelling reasons to support the waivers and so voted unanimously to reject the waivers.
Virginia Department of Transportation grant resolutions
The town council voted to approve resolutions to submit applications to the Virginia Department of Transportation for grant money to complete three separate construction projects.
A Main Street project would aim to improve walkability and highlight Warrenton’s historic assets. It is a longstanding idea that was recently updated in a draft plan by Bohler Engineering.
The draft plan for Main Street includes raised crosswalks to slow down traffic, bump outs (like the ones installed near Fifth Street last fall) and space for sidewalk dining. It also maps out an additional crosswalk near First Street.
A possible directional star design embedded in the road at Courthouse Square would provide visual interest.
The plan includes several features that would highlight Warrenton’s historical significance. Main Street between Second Street and Third Street would be repaved with brick, to mark the historic crossroads of the town. The two gateways to Old Town -- the intersection of Alexandria Pike and Main Street and the intersection of Calhoun and Main streets – would feature mid-street signs to welcome visitors to Old Town. The permanent markers would also serve as traffic-calming features.
The resolution to apply for VDOT funding for Main Street improvements would be for funds of up to $1.4 million through the VDOT FY2021-2022 Transportation Alternatives Program. The VDOT grant would require matching funds from the town, in an 80/20 split. VDOT’s portion would be 80 percent, the town’s, 20 percent.
The town council also approved a resolution to apply for the same amount through a 50/50 Revenue Sharing Program grant for the Main Street project, in case the more competitive Transportation Alternatives Program grant is not approved.
Another resolution was approved to request funds from VDOT’s Revenue Sharing Program for a full-size roundabout at the intersection of Lee Street, Walker Drive and Oliver City Drive would be for $1,400,000. This would require a 50/50 split, with the town providing $700,000.
For the third project, several options are being explored to improve car and pedestrian safety at Waterloo and Chestnut streets – from adding sidewalks and crosswalks to changing the layout of Waterloo street and adding a median. The resolution the Town Council approved would allow an application to VDOT’s Revenue Sharing Program for a $100,000 grant. This grant would require a 50/50 split, which translates to a $50,000 contribution from the town of Warrenton.
The money would cover the costs of any one of the three options for Waterloo and Chestnut street improvements.
Classification and compensation study
Town Council members also unanimously approved a motion to commission a study to examine the compensation of the town’s 56 full-time and numerous part-time employees. Stephanie Miller, director of Finance and Human Resources, explained that these kinds of studies are usually done every five years or so and the town is coming up to that time frame. The cost of the study is estimated to be about $40,000.
Reach Robin Earl at rearl@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.