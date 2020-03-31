Voters ‘strongly encouraged’ to vote absentee in town elections

The Virginia Department of Elections has announced that voters are “strongly encouraged” to vote absentee in the May municipal elections due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The directive will apply locally to the May 5 town council elections in Warrenton, Remington and The Plains.

According to VDE’s website, voters may choose the reason “2A My disability or illness” on their application for an absentee ballot. Alex Ables, the general registrar for Fauquier County, confirmed that any voter otherwise eligible to vote in an election on May 5 can utilize the absentee option, regardless of whether they were actually exposed to the novel coronavirus.

“Voters who choose the absentee option should do so as soon as possible so they can get their ballots in time to return them by mail by Election Day,” said the statement on the VDE website.

Voters must be registered to vote by April 13 in order to be eligible to participate in the May 5 elections. The deadline to request an absentee ballot to be mailed to you is April 28 at 5 p.m. Absentee ballots can be requested online or by mail, phone or fax.

More information about casting an absentee ballot can be found on the VDE website: https://www.elections.virginia.gov/casting-a-ballot/absentee-voting.

--By Coy Ferrell