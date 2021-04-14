Town council approves Warrenton comp plan, 6-1

Roll Out Warrenton extended until 2022

The Warrenton Town Council approved an extension of the Roll Out Warrenton program until Jan. 2022. It suspends some provisions of the zoning ordinance to allow businesses to utilize outdoor public areas, like parking spaces. The program was established in spring 2020 especially to promote outdoor dining during the pandemic.

The vote to renew the program took place Tuesday evening, April 13.

“I think the success of the program speaks for itself,” public works director Frank Cassidy told council members. The use of public parking spaces for outdoor dining has proved especially popular in Old Town Warrenton, he said. There have been “very minimal challenges” with public-works tasks like leaf and snow removal, he said, but businesses have been willing to work with the town to accommodate those needs.

Mayor Carter Nevill said the council is exploring making the program permanent, which would require an amendment to the town zoning ordinance. Nevill, who owns a retail business on Main Street, said he has – counterintuitively – heard fewer complaints about parking since the program was implemented. Since visitors to Old Town Warrenton have become aware there is less available street parking, they have gone directly to the public lots on the side streets, he said.

The council also voted Tuesday night to amend the 2021 budget to include $20,000 toward improvements to First Street, with the intention of creating a multi-use public space blending Main Street, First Street, local adjacent businesses and Town Hall. Experience Old Town Warrenton has applied for and received a grant from the PATH Foundation dedicating $20,000 toward improvements on First Street.

-- Coy Ferrell