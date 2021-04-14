Town council approves Warrenton comp plan, 6-1

The Warrenton Town Council Tuesday night voted 6-1 to approve Plan Warrenton 2040. The comprehensive plan – five years in the making – has generated intense feelings on both sides. Up until last night, the public comments on the plan, both in writing and during public hearings – had been overwhelmingly negative.
Out of the 35 speakers yesterday, 15 spoke in favor of the plan. The 15 people who spoke explicitly against it said the plan allowed for too-rapid residential growth, buildings that are too tall and bypasses that will disrupt existing neighborhoods.
Last night’s final public hearing before the vote featured a number of local business people and former town officials who stood up for the “aspirational roadmap” for the town’s future.
Chad Melton, CEO of Fauquier Health, said that “This is the first time I’ve been able to look at an 81-page document and see a vision for Warrenton’s future.”
He said it’s difficult to recruit quality health care providers without a way to show them the town’s intended direction. Not having a comprehensive plan is “like going onto the field without a playbook,” he said, adding that he believed he was speaking for the majority of residents.
Local business owner and former town councilwoman Sunny Reynolds said, “This plan is neither a pathway to heaven or a roadway to hell! It is a fluid vision, a laid-out guide and reviewed every five years.”
She provided some history: “When council started working on the plan in early 2018, there was a determination first and foremost that the work would be transparent and represent all views, from school children, to business owners to private citizens. I am pleased to say this happened and the outreach was the largest the town has ever had. I assume everyone here has actually read Plan Warrenton [2040] but if not, there are statistics on page 9.”
Reynolds pointed out that “Warrenton is the largest designated service district in Fauquier County, meaning this is exactly where the growth is supposed to be. This is basic and is meant to keep our rural areas in the county just that. So, you asked for citizen input and engagement and the majority responded—the town staff did their diligence as did the planning commission. I now urge you to vote in favor of Plan Warrenton 2040 tonight.”
John McAuliff, owner of Chilton House Suites on Culpeper Street and a tenth-generation Warrentonian, was one of several younger entrepreneurs who spoke in favor of the comp plan. He said, “A few years ago at a meeting like this one, you all gave me the go-ahead to preserve the past 10 generations of my family home as a small inn, but today I want to speak about what Warrenton can be for the next 10 generations of my family. I am 28 years old, and the Warrenton 2040 plan will be defining my future more than most folks in here today… It will define my children’s future, and that of my grandchildren.”
He went on, “As someone who restored a historic home, I would specifically direct folks to HR 5-4 [in the comp plan] which reads: ‘Ensure all infill is context sensitive and respects the existing character of the surrounding area.’ When you read the plan, you realize it is less about building apartment buildings, as it only changes the maximum height limit in the commercial area, and much more about building on what we have. It is about attracting more young people with the energy to restore our housing stock and create jobs while they do it.”
Housing
If there was a common theme at last night’s public hearing on the Warrenton Plan 2040, it was housing. Some speakers appreciated the emphasis the comprehensive plan placed on more and varied housing options; others felt new housing would only bring more traffic and higher taxes. Almost everyone who addressed housing wanted more residential options that are truly affordable.
Darryl Neher, executive director of Fauquier Habitat for Humanity, encouraged the council to pass the plan and immediately incentivize affordable housing. He stressed that the number one driver of business is an available workforce – “a workforce who can live where they work.”
He questioned the wisdom of relying on more expensive single-family homes and pointed out a 900-square-foot home for sale in Warrenton with a price tag of $290,000. “The free market is not going to solve this.”
Connor Hedges described himself as a 26-year-old engineer with a good job and a love for Warrenton. He said he was careful with his money and in a good financial position, but still couldn’t afford to live in Warrenton. He and two friends share his mortgage payments. He said his friends tell him that Warrenton is “all old people.”
He said, “I want to see opportunities for others like me to live here. We need more young people in town.”
The most emotional portion of the evening came from life-long resident Jessica Miller. She cried while describing a life-changing brain injury that left her disabled. The money she receives for her disability is not adequate to afford housing in Warrenton, she said. She admitted that she is fortunate to be able to live with her parents, but she worried about Black people who are not able to get a loan because of the color of their skin, or senior citizens living on a fixed income.
Conway Porter, member of the executive committee of the NAACP and Ellsworth Weaver, current president of the organization, spoke passionately about traditionally Black neighborhoods of Oliver City, Haiti Street and Madisontown, asking that the council pay attention to the neighborhoods that lack the same services available to other parts of town – sidewalks, lighting and connections to town water and sewer.
Weaver said, “In your plan, some folks have been left behind… They have been psychologically scarred by what has happened to them in their lifetimes. You bear the responsibility to make people feel a part of this plan. Rebuild their confidence…. Don’t leave people behind. Be inclusive…. The past is gone, tomorrow never comes, the most important thing in your life is what you do right now.”
Town council members weigh in
Councilman Kevin Carter (Ward 5) made a motion to approve the comprehensive plan and each council member spoke about the long and often painful process of bringing the plan to fruition. All commended the town staff – particularly Planning Manager Denise Harris -- for their hard work and efforts on community outreach and education.
Heather Sutphin (Ward 1) tried to put a historical lens on the concept of change. She has lived in Warrenton for 53 years and her family has been in Fauquier County for five generations. “People didn’t want the Gold Cup development; now it’s a beautiful neighborhood. Main Street used to be the only way through town. Everyone fought the bypass; now we love it… Any growth can be painful, scary. But we need this for our community. We need affordable housing. Teachers should be able to live here. Those folks in uniform, our police should be able to live here.”
Bill Semple (Ward 2), who spent time during the town council’s work session earlier on Tuesday trying to convince the rest of council to “tweak” the wording in a dozen or so places, argued that “attainable housing” should be changed to “affordable housing.” He also objected to the building heights mentioned in the comp plan – which he and many residents have said are too high. “Just look at the visual images included in the plan. Is that what you want your town to look like?”
Referring to speakers who objected to the level of growth projected in the plan, Semple said that many of the ideas in the plan “reach beyond what people are comfortable with…. When we think about what we heard tonight, some tweaks could reduce the anxiety of the people we heard tonight…”
He suggested that the council postpone making a final decision for 30 days: “Why can’t we take a few more minutes to make these tweaks? Words matter.”
Brett Hamby (Ward 3) reminded those in the room that “It has taken us five years to get here. The town staff has put in 3,000 hours on this and has involved 30 different organizations.” He pointed out that some of those who oppose the plan were on the steering committee during its creation.
James Hartman (Ward 4) took issue with what he called “misinformation and lies” spread by “special interest groups,” particularly in regard to two bypasses (The Timber Fence Parkway and the southern bypass) included in the plan. He emphasized that the bypasses have been presented as possibilities in the town’s comprehensive plans for decades and he did not want to tie the hands of future town councils by taking it out now.
He said, “This plan does not predetermine the future. It does not guarantee a certain population growth. It does not call for high-rise buildings, and it doesn’t call for a ‘high-speed bypass.’”
Sean Polster (at-large) took responsibility for not doing more to combat misinformation about the comp plan. He said, “I pride myself on reaching out to the community, but I let you down on that. This information got out and we didn’t get in front of that.”
Polster is in favor of the plan that the positive changes it could bring, particularly for younger people. He said he was talking to high school history classes in town. “I asked four classes of students how many would choose to stay in Warrenton after graduation. One student said yes. They told me, ‘there is nothing for me here.’”
Kevin Carter (Ward 5) said that he understood that residents were experiencing anxiety about the plan, but added that “special interest groups had ginned up controversy” unnecessarily. He added that the plan was designed with the next generation in mind and asked residents to “consider the plan’s effect on our children.”
Councilman Renard Carlos (at large) agreed that the “youngest generations don’t want to stay here.” He admitted that at some point he himself wondered, “Why do we want to live in Warrenton, when everything we need is in Gainesville?”
He emphasized that the comp plan “is a framework. We don’t have to say yes to everything.”
With the passing of the comp plan, Carlos pledged further that “attainable, affordable housing is my number one priority. We are going to get that done.”
He said, “I spoke to a school group about how we make decisions as members of council. I told them the same way I make decisions at home. We look at facts, weigh the pros and cons, consider our values and morals and make the best decision we can.”
He said, “With this plan, no one will get everything they want, but it’s a good start.”
Mayor Carter Nevill finished the discussion by saying, “The word anxiety has come up a lot… Your fears are our fears as well.”
He emphasized, “The plan is a toolbox. The next generation – we can’t deprive them of these tools… It’s what we do with them that matters.”
