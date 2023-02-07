Warrenton Town Attorney Martin Crim has confirmed that Councilman Jay Heroux is free to cast a vote on the special use permit for a proposed Amazon data center, Warrenton Mayor Carter Nevill said in an email Tuesday, Feb. 7.
in early January Heroux sought an advisory opinion from the town attorney regarding a possible conflict of interest. He asked whether he could legally participate in the council’s upcoming decision on the special use permit for an Amazon data center in town.
The request for Heroux to recuse himself came through a letter signed by more than 30 town residents. A press release accompanying the letter stated that “Definitive Logic, a government IT contractor, where Heroux serves as vice president, has extensive business and financial ties” to Amazon Web Services, which would own and run the data center. The release cited the town charter as saying that no member of the council may vote on any matter if he or she is an officer of a company that “has a financial interest” in that matter.
Heroux responded to the request at the time, “They believe I somehow profit from the Amazon data center personally. So that's what we need to look into.” Heroux said he and his company provided all pertinent information so that the town attorney could decide.
The Virginia Conflict of Interest Act overrules any local rules regarding participation in votes by council, Nevill said. “Mr. Heroux made a declaration on the record that he can make a decision fairly, objectively and in the public interest, and I trust that he made the right decision. Furthermore, I would never advise any council member to recuse themselves based on supposition or innuendo.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.