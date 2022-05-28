Despite a tremendous lineup loaded with future college talent, motivation and a No. 1 seeding, Highland School’s road to its first state baseball title was far from a sure thing.
The Hawks broke through in a big way last weekend. After flirting with elimination in the state semifinals, they reached the promised land by outplaying 14-time champion Greenbriar Christian 10-7 in the VISAA Division 2 title game Saturday in Colonial Heights.
“I’m still floating,” said Highland coach Micah Higgins, whose team lost to Greenbriar in last year’s final and Miller School in the 2019 final.
Highland never trailed in the championship, scoring three runs in the bottom of the second and riding the arm of sophomore sensation Brennen Card, a William & Mary recruit who led the team in ERA at 1.31 and innings pitched with 46.2.
Greenbriar closed to 3-2 in the third, but Highland responded with three in the fifth thanks to Griffin Carroll’s two-run double and another run in the sixth courtesy of senior Julian La Bella’s double and senior Garrett Pancione’s RBI triple, with both hits hitting off the wall.
The Hawks’ lead grew to 10-4 before Greenbriar hit a three-run homer in the top of the seventh.
La Bella pitched the final two innings and soon the Hawks were dogpiling in joy on the pitcher’s mound.
“Our boys had the championship pedigree the whole season. The tournament we won in March in Florida was where I was beginning to see it,” said Higgins, whose Hawks also won a competitive tournament in Pennsylvania.
Higgins had to veer off script in Friday’s 12-11 semifinal win over Steward School when the Hawks fell behind 7-0 in the first inning and 9-0 in the second. “We were never in that situation before and found a way,” said Higgins.
Down 9-0, Higgins brought on senior Connor McAuley, who the coach hoped to save for Saturday’s final. Although McAuley homered during the team’s comeback, he only lasted an inning before suffering heat exhaustion as the heat index reached 101.
Next man up was junior John Noah Lukonis who saved the day with 3-and-a-third innings of scoreless pitching, and the Hawks rallied with a big sixth inning. “John closed it down,” said Higgins.
The Hawks hit four home runs Friday, including shots from Nate Dulevitz, Gimbel, McAuley and Carroll.
Powered by eight seniors Higgins dubbed the “Great Eight,” the Hawks finished 29-2 and played the hardest schedule in the state, public or private. The seniors included La Bella, Pancione, Gimbel, Carroll, McAuley, Dulevitz, George Rizzo and Sam Marcus. The squad also included two freshman starters in shortstop Joey Rogers and first baseman Luke Craddock.
Pitching depth was key as Highland had five pitchers who threw at least 26 innings; 12 different pitchers were used on the 20-man roster.
The roster is made up of players from five counties, including Fauquier, Prince William, Rappahannock, Culpeper and Loudoun.
After winning Saturday afternoon, the team stopped by to watch the Highland girls soccer team win its state title before heading home to a police escort as they came into town.
“We’re gonna enjoy this one for a while. This group is special. It’s a well-oiled machine that does things the right way,” said Higgins.
