Tom Edwards, 49, was named the director of facilities for Fauquier County Public Schools in May. Since then, he has been coordinating the summer repair and maintenance projects at the school division’s 20 schools. Edwards replaced long-time director Greg Livesay, who had held the position since 2006.
Edwards has worked for FCPS for nearly 16 years, serving as area building manager and construction project manager. The experience he gained through those positions enabled him to step into the role of director with confidence, FCPS officials said in a news release.
“I was honored to be selected and am very excited about this opportunity,” Edwards said in the news release. “I am thankful for the previous director and all the insight and opportunities given to me to prove I was ready to fulfill my goals.”
David Graham, executive director of administration and planning, believes Edwards’ experience makes him the perfect fit for the director position. “He brings a wealth of knowledge about our schools. We are glad to have someone with Tom’s experience,” said Graham.
Reflecting on his previous contributions, Edwards says he is most proud of the construction of Kettle Run High School, the HVAC renovation at Liberty High School, the lighting retrofits at P.B. Smith Elementary and W.G. Coleman Elementary, and the many roof replacements across the school division.
The director of facilities plans, administers, and supervises staff and facilities-related programs and activities, including building systems replacement, construction and renovation, custodial services, energy management, physical security, life safety and regulatory compliance. This position also oversees the school division’s Comprehensive Maintenance Plan and the Capital Improvement Plan.
As the director, Edwards plans to complete projects on time and within budget, will work with his team to build a budget that is both cost-effective and achieves as many priorities as possible and understands the importance of building relationships with all departments and staff members, according to the school division news release.
“You have to be able to communicate with everyone, and you have to build trust,” said Edwards. “On any given day, you may come across a variety of challenges that you must overcome. The challenges teach you to keep calm and work through them.”
Edwards grew up around building trades and construction. His grandfather was the operation manager of a large union plumbing and steam-fitting outfit. His father was a plumbing superintendent for almost 40 years, and his uncles were steamfitters and electricians.
Right before graduating from high school, Edwards had the opportunity to work with a lead building engineer who became his mentor. “To this day I still try and mold myself to be like him,” said Edwards. “I have been on this path for 30 years, and I look forward to many more.”
Edwards and his wife Erin have two children, son Logan and daughter Maddy, and a black lab named Onyx. In his spare time, Edwards enjoys being with family, fishing, camping, and spending time at the beach.
