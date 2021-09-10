Toddler hospitalized; narcotics found in their bloodstream

A 2-year-old child was taken to Fauquier Hospital for “seizure-like symptoms” on Sept. 6; the child was found to have cocaine in their bloodstream, according to an affidavit for a search warrant filed by a Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office deputy. As the result of an investigation, a Bealeton man has been arrested and charged with child endangerment. The child has since been released from the hospital and is recovering.
On Sept. 6, Cole Winkel, 21, accompanied a 2-year-old child to Fauquier Hospital for seizure-like symptoms, said Sgt. Steven Lewis of the FCSO. After being evaluated, the child was found to have narcotics in their system and was transferred to INOVA Fairfax Hospital for further treatment, according to the search warrant affidavit.
Fauquier’s Department of Social Services notified sheriff’s office detectives of the child’s condition. During an investigation, detectives and staff at Child Protective Services learned that Winkel had used narcotics at his home with the 2-year-old child present, said Lewis.
Lewis said that Winkel consented to a urine screen through Child Protective Services. During the screening, Winkel was in possession of urine that was not his and attempted to falsify the drug screen, he added.
In addition to the child endangerment charge, Winkel was also charged with possession of schedule I or II drug, and defeating a drug and alcohol screen, on Wednesday, Sept. 8, said Lewis.
Winkel is being held at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center with no bond, said Lewis.
