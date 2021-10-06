Today's Fauquier Times delivery is delayed

A delivery truck breakdown has caused the postal delivery of the Fauquier Times to be delayed. Because the print papers did not arrive at the post offices in time to go out for regular morning delivery, residents who usually receive their newspapers in mailboxes on Wednesday will receive them on Thursday instead.
Papers should be on racks at local stores or at the Times offices (41 Culpeper St., Warrenton) by noon. Of course, those with digital subscriptions have already received this week's paper in their email.
The Times regrets this inconvenience to our readers.
