Today, July 8, beginning at about noon, the northbound lanes of U.S. 15/29 near Vint Hill Road will be closed to regrade the pavement and remove two hills in the median.
The scheduled start of the closure has been talked about, written about and been the subject of a public information campaign by the Virginia Department of Transportation for weeks.
Drivers planning to use U.S. Route 15/29 through northern Fauquier County between today and Aug. 2 should prepare now for a detour and likely delays, VDOT advises.
There will be some blasting involved. Traffic on southbound lanes will temporarily be stopped during those times. The first day of blasting is expected to be on July 9.
The northbound lanes of U.S. 15/29 will be closed from just north of the entrance to Battlefield Baptist Church to just south of the Route 29/215 intersection, a distance of about one-half mile.
Northbound traffic will detour using U.S. 17 north from Warrenton to Interstate 66 at Marshall, then using I-66 east to Gainesville. The closure will not affect southbound traffic and drivers will be able to turn onto and from Vint Hill Road (VA 215) during the closure. Access to private entrances, including Battlefield Baptist Church, will be maintained during the closure.
VDOT suggests allowing at least 30 additional minutes for commuting or other trips during the peak morning travel hours.
The Fauquier County Sheriff's Office will be stepping up traffic enforcement and providing extra support during the construction.
