Fall is always a good time to apply some technology “health care” tips, so your computer lasts longer and can stay better protected from infections and hackers.
Physical cleaning and hygiene. The flu season is beginning. You should disinfect your keyboard regularly with slightly damp Clorox or sanitizer wipes, especially if multiple people use the same unit. However, try not to get any liquid whatsoever under notebook keys. In case of a desktop keyboard, turn it around and shake it a bit. You might be amazed at the amount of dust and crumbs that can fall out of it. For touch screens, phones and tablets, use a soft, lint-free cloth, perhaps dampened with water or eyeglass cleaner, but never employ glass or other chemical cleaners.
Next, check the fans. Are they loud or noisy? If the fans don’t cool correctly, the system will overheat and shut down. I recommend using compressed air to clean fans but be very careful when using canned air; if angled badly it might spray freezing liquid. If you want to clean the inside of a notebook, you have to disassemble the system to get to the fans; it is better to leave this to a professional.
Power check. Start with the cables, especially with laptops. Old power cables might be stripped of some plastic and then could cause a fire or electric shocks. Sometimes pets love to chew on those cables. And be aware of “dirty power.” According to the Institute for Electrical and Electronic Engineers,” the typical AC outlet in North America gets a surge more than 600v about 13 times daily, and one more than 3000v about three times a week.” That's five times what your computer wants, and twice as much as what is considered dangerous for the equipment! A UPS unit (Uninterruptible Power Supply) helps a lot, and if you’re using a desktop, protects against surges and makes sure that the system can run for a reasonable amount of time, even if the power has gone out totally. I recommend turning off the computer when it’s not in use, or at least turn off the network connection overnight. This cuts down on opportunities for hackers to check out your system.
Password check. To protect your computer, it’s important to use “good” passwords. Passwords like “123” or “password” are easy to hack. I recommend building memorable sentences and using the initial letters of each word plus at least one capital letter, some numbers, and a special character. Here’s an example for an email account password: Tpfmgai123! “The password for my google account is 123!” And make sure you do not reuse the same password for different accounts.
Update anti-virus software. Microsoft claims that their “Defender” program is good enough, but I think that Norton (free with a Comcast account), McAfee, Avast, Biftdefender or Kaspersky do a better job. But only one anti-virus program may be installed at a time. Two will interfere with each other like several dogs chasing a ball, allowing viruses and malware to slip through.
Hard drive check. People used to recommend “Defragging your hard drive,” but this was good a long time ago with older file systems. Now-a-days this does not help much and can even hurt, if you use a solid-state hard drive. How old or full is your drive? If you are considering a replacement, one of the best things you can do for your computer system is to upgrade to an SSD. This can deliver up to three times more speed, less heat development, and the drive is less likely to crash should the computer be dropped.
Tidy up your desktop. Check your programs and apps and uninstall those you don’t need. And never click and install things that just pop-up out of the blue. If you are asked to update “Adobe Reader,” first open your Adobe Reader program itself, click on Help, and then click “check for updates.” Don’t leave lots of shortcuts, images and files on your computer desktop. It’s much easier to find things if you organize them in folders.
Backup, backup, backup! Schedule them on a regular basis and make sure that the device you back up to (such as an external hard drive or USB stick) is not defective or running out of space. By the way, be aware that there is a very nasty “data encryption virus” out in the web universe. It targets and encrypts your data on all hard drives and connected backup drives, and there is no way to get your data back, unless you pay a lot of money with no guarantee of success. This is why it is always good to have one backup that is not constantly connected to your computer.
If you have any comments or questions about fall computer check-up steps, contact the Dok!
Klaus Fuechsel founded Warrenton’s Dok Klaus Computer Care in 2002 and is known for his German-American humor and computer house calls. He and his award-winning tech team work hard to save data and solve their clients’ computer cases. Any questions? Ask the Dok at 540-428-2376 or Klaus@DokKlaus.com or go to www.dokklaus.com
