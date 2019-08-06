The Timber Fence Trail project – a paved walk and bike pathway in Warrenton near Fauquier High School – shows signs of life and forward movement.
Denied funding once, the project to construct a 10-foot wide asphalt trail was split into two segments to improve its chances for funding. The strategy worked.
Funding has been secured for the first segment of the trail – a 1,458-foot-long section between the gravel school bus parking lot outside the high school and following Waterloo Road to a point just past the high school sports fields. The $451,409 in first phase funding comes from the federal transportation alternative grant program that’s administered by the Virginia Department of Transportation.
“The town and county are providing 10 percent each” to match the federal grant, explained Margaret Rice, Warrenton’s director of parks and recreation. Congress passed a transportation enhancement program in 1991 that required states to set aside 10 percent of funds for transportation enhancement projects.
Although the trail’s course is entirely within town borders, it traverses Fauquier County school division property and that makes the county a partner.
“We’re always looking at ways of connectivity between businesses, parks and schools,” said Gary Rzepecki, who has been serving as assistant director of Fauquier Parks and Recreation and becomes director on Aug. 1 with Larry Miller’s retirement. A walking/biking trail could offer some an alternative to car travel.
Construction of the trail’s first phase will likely go out for bids next summer and be completed next fall. Currently, a request for proposals seeks bids for project engineering and inspection services. There will be a pre-bid meeting on Aug. 8 at the Warrenton Aquatic and Recreation Facility on that aspect of the project.
A pre-application has been filed to build the trail’s second segment. The town and county will hear shortly if they can file a complete application. An announcement about funding for the second phase will come next June. If denied, funding can be sought again in two years, Rice said.
The second phase will cost an estimated $508,890 and extend the path from Waterloo Road that will run past a ball diamond and practice field on one side and the Stone Crest housing development on the other. It will follow a winding course through woods and link to an existing trail at the town’s Rady Park.
When completed, the Timber Fence Trail will provide a way to get on foot or bicycle between Rady, the high school and the WARF, which is off Waterloo near Fauquier High School.
The wooded area already has a worn path created by runners.
“The makeshift runners path shows us the people want to have [a trail],” said Rice. “This should be a great project and a fun walk. In the fall it’s absolutely beautiful in the woods.”
Sean Polster, town council member at large, noted “people ride bikes, they walk. They could go from Rady to the WARF and into town to make a loop.”
The Timber Fence Trail project will help promote the health and wellness of the community, he said.
