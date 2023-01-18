Work on the second and final phase of the Timber Fence Trail near Fauquier High School is expected next year, paving the way for pedestrians or bicyclists to get safely from the WARF to Rady Park.
The Warrenton Town Council at its Jan. 10 meeting unanimously approved extending the 10-foot-wide asphalt trail 2,226 linear feet from the school’s softball field through woods behind the school to Timber Fence Drive, which has sidewalks and crosswalks that lead to Rady Park. It also will help connect to the Gold Cup subdivision near Fauquier High School.
The first phase of the trail — already completed— is a 1,458-foot-long section from the school bus parking lot adjacent to the high school and following Waterloo Road to a point just past the high school sports fields.
“Our trails are amenities to support the recreational and wellness pursuits of citizens,” Deputy Town Supervisor Tommy Cureton said. “The work specifically being conducted through Segment 1 and 2 of Timber Fence Trail supports our philosophy to establish walkability throughout the Town of Warrenton.”
The cost of phase two is $508,890, but Warrenton taxpayers will not foot any of the bill, even though the trail is entirely within the town limits. The town and the county each are paying 10% to match a federal grant that will pay 80% of the cost. The town’s 10% comes from the American Rescue Plan Act — federal funds for pandemic relief.
Council members applauded the trail at their regular January meeting, which was dominated by discussion about a proposal for an Amazon data center on Blackwell Road. No one testified at the public hearing about the trail.
“It’s going to give my favorite (Warrenton Branch) Greenway a little competition,” said Councilman Bill Semple (Ward 2), who hopes the extension becomes part of a bigger effort to eventually connect the town via a network of trails.
“This is a project long in the making,” Councilman James Hartman (Ward 4). “This is my ward, and my neighbors over there would very much like to see this come to fruition,” Hartman said. “It’s been a long time coming, and it improves our walkability. It’s a great project to see moving forward.” The first phase was approved in 2019.
Although the trail’s course is entirely within town borders, it crosses Fauquier County school division property and that makes the county and the school division partners in the project.
The Fauquier County School Board already approved the plan for the trail. However, it still must vote on an easement deed and plat, Cureton said. That is expected to be part of the consent agenda at the school board’s Feb. 13 meeting, Cureton said.
School officials could not be reached for comment on the trail extension.
