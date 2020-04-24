A Fauquier County deputy captured a man wanted in another jurisdiction after a Thursday morning traffic stop. The suspect was charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, eluding, reckless driving and driving on a revoked license-DUI related, according to Sgt. James Hartman of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.
On April 23 at approximately 8:15 a.m. a deputy operating radar on Casanova Road observed a silver KIA Optima going 53 mph in a 25 mph zone. A man was driving the car and appeared to be the only occupant, reported Hartman.
As the deputy attempted to stop the KIA, it turned onto Weston Road and pulled into the Casanova Post Office parking lot, where the driver got out of the car and fled on foot. After a short pursuit, the driver stopped running and began complying with the deputy’s commands, Hartman said.
The driver was identified as Derek Shawn Belcher, 27, of Colonial Heights, Virginia. A subsequent investigation and search of the KIA discovered marijuana, said Hartman. Belcher was found to be wanted out of Harrisonburg and King George County, Virginia.
Belcher was held on a $25,000 bond at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center.
