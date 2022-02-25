 Skip to main content
Thumb Run bridge on Crest Hill Road to be closed for 8 months

photo_ft_news_Crest Hill Road bridge map copy.jpg

The bridge crossing Thumb Run on Crest Hill Road will be closed until November of 2022.

 Virginia Department of Transportation

Construction of a new bridge across Thumb Run on Crest Hill Road will begin Monday, Feb. 28, closing that section of the road until November. The stretch of road averages about 800 vehicles per day, and most traffic will be routed around the closure on Hume Road (Route 635) and Leeds Manor Road (Route 688).

The existing 88-year-old one-way bridge is “structurally deficient,” according to the Virginia Department of Transportation. The agency first announced in August its intention to replace the bridge, which is roughly equidistant to Hume, Orlean and Ada. Fairfield-Echols LLC, of Fishersville, Virginia, will construct the replacement structure under a $2.8 million contract.

Local traffic may use Dixons Mill Road (Route 732), a narrow gravel road, as a detour. That route, however, “should not be used by large vehicles or commercial traffic,” according to VDOT.

More information and updates about the project can be found here.

