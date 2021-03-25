Three vying for GOP nomination in 88th District

Registered voters may check their registration status and determine what district they live in here .

Virginia voters will go to the polls this fall to vote for a governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general; the general election is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 2. Additionally, all of the 100 seats in the House of Delegates are up for grabs.

Republican nominating processes

To select Republican candidates for statewide offices, the state party will hold an “unassembled convention” on Saturday, May 8 at 37 locations around the state. Delegates from Fauquier County will participate at a site in Madison.

Fauquier residents wishing to become a delegate to the state convention must apply by mail to the Fauquier County Republican Committees; forms must be received by April 16. (Postmarks will not be accepted.) Application forms are available at fauquiergop.com.

To qualify, a prospective delegate must be “in accord with the principles of the Republican Party” and “express in writing their intent to support all of its nominees for public office in the ensuing election.” Those who qualify to be delegates will participate in the state nominating process on May 8 at Madison High School; delegates will vote for nominees using ranked-choice voting.

For district races, each district decides on its own nominating process. For the 88th District, a Republican Party “canvass” – a party-run, closed election similar to a primary -- to choose the party’s nominee will take place April 24. It will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at four locations in the 88th District; the Fauquier location is the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7728 located at 12496 Harpers Run Road in Bealeton.

To participate in the canvass, residents must be registered to vote, reside within the 88th District, be “in accord with the principles of the Republican Party” and pledge to vote only for Republican candidates in the general election.