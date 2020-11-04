Three towers will be added to the county-subsidized wireless broadband network “in the next few weeks,” according to Supervisor Rick Gerhardt (Cedar Run District). Last year, the county government entered into an agreement with Data Stream Broadband, which currently broadcasts a fixed-wireless signal to its Fauquier County customers from 15 locations.
The new broadcast points will be the Turnbull water tower, located along Springs Road west of Warrenton, and two temporary towers, which will be placed near Orlean and Somerville until permanent towers can be erected on the same sites. The equipment used by Data Stream has a maximum broadcast radius of approximately five miles, depending on the surrounding terrain.
“Transmission equipment inventory has been a challenge to procure recently, due to worldwide demand resulting from COVID,” Gerhardt said. “however, we have been told by Data Stream that inventory is now available.”
It could take up to two years to arrange the leases, permits and commitments from cellular carriers necessary for building the permanent towers near Orlean and Somerville, said Calvert Crossland owner Barb Pivoc on Tuesday. Calvert Crossland is the company building the towers.
The temporary towers will remain in place until the permanent towers are erected, Gerhardt said. In Turnbull, Gerhardt said, “Over the next few weeks the tower will be modified to accept transmission equipment that will operate on the Data Stream network.”
So far, the county has committed $4.1 million to Data Stream as part of an incentive program to expand access to broadband to county residents, according to Deputy County Administrator Erin Kozanecki. The company receives $235,000 in incentives for each site put into operation, in addition to reimbursements for the rent the company pays for the space on towers and $10,000 per month to fund staff members to support the Fauquier County project. (The $10,000 monthly payments will cease at the end of the year under the terms of the current agreement between the county and Data Stream.)
Data Stream currently reports 366 customers in Fauquier County, Kozanecki said. Under the terms of the agreement with Data Stream, Fauquier County residents pay a lower monthly fee for the service; this reduced rate will continue to be available for the next few years, Kozanecki said. The discount will end when Data Stream reimburses the county for the $235,000 in incentives paid to the company for each new broadcast point in the county. Less than $20,000 had been paid back as of Sept. 30.
The total budget for the county’s broadband initiative – including, potentially, programs not operated by Data Stream -- is $5.8 million, including $1.21 million received through PATH Foundation grants and $1.65 million allocated from disbursements from the Coronavirus Relief Fund, created by Congress in March as part of the CARES Act.
