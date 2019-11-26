Three people connected to the Aug. 26 shooting death of Lincoln Williams Jr., 18, were indicted Monday by a Fauquier County grand jury.
Myison I. Ellis, 38, of Waynesboro, and Daniel Martin Farmer, 23, of Nokesville, were each indicted for first-degree murder, use of a firearm in a felony and conspiracy to commit robbery.
Lucretia Ann Robinson, 54, of Manassas was indicted on a charge of conspiracy to commit robbery in connection with the same case.
Farmer gave a statement to authorities that he arranged with Ellis and Robinson to rob Williams of drugs and money at his home in Warrenton.
In other indictments, husband and wife Barton Mannes Gipstein, 75, and Vernine Barbara Gipstein, 69, both of Midland were each charged with torturing an animal causing death. The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office seized 80 dogs under their control following a tip about an alleged puppy mill.
An indictment means that a grand jury found enough evidence for a case to go to trial in circuit court. It is not a finding of guilt.
The list of other indictments follows:
William D. Aronhalt, larceny
Gabrielle Nichole Bowles, petit larceny and credit card theft
Billy Wayne Bradley, possession of controlled substance
Richard Odell Carter, possession of controlled substance
Melinda Debell, prescription fraud
Brandon Rashard Essex, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and child abuse and neglect.
Ronald Lee Frame Jr., driving while intoxicated, prior conviction
Joseph Alexander Germain, possession of marijuana and driving under the influence.
Ellen Yvonne Graham, petit larceny
Richard Wayne Green, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance
Courtney Ann Horn, possession of a controlled substance, child abuse and neglect
Tina Kenny, making a false statement in determining the right of payment and obtaining money under false pretenses.
Tyler Wayne Key, distribution of a controlled substance and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.
Natallie Lynn Kramer-Allison, bad check larceny over $500
Nancy Lee Loudin, possession of a controlled substance
Christina Ann Malloy also known as Christina Ann Mallory, possession of a controlled substance
Isaih Michael Miller Harris, eluding/disregard of police, reckless driving and no motorcycle license
Elizabeth Katelyn Mitchell, possession of a controlled substance
Martynas Naujokaities, eluding/disregarding police
William Emil Rice Jr., petit larceny
Yesenia Roblero Aguilar, possession of a controlled substance, drunk in public and failure to appear
Sterling Randolph Smith Jr., possession with intent to deliver heroin
Christopher Wayne Sorrell, possession of a controlled substance
Betsy Lorraine Stewart, petit larceny
Jacqueline Ochoa Thompson, possession of a controlled substance
