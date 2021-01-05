Starting 2021 off right, Fauquier Hospital’s Family Birthing Center welcomed three babies on New Year’s Day. Eli was the first New Year’s baby, born at 7:03 a.m. to Jennifer and Abraham (Last names of the new parents are being withheld.)
Amelia was born to parents Kristina and Matthew at 11:09 a.m. Kristina said, “During these times with COVID, it can be hard as our family could not be present, but the staff at Fauquier made up for this. Everyone truly cares and it really shows.”
Theresa was born at 7:17 p.m. to Katie and Jamin. Theresa’s big brother, Judah, was beyond excited to meet her, said their parents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.