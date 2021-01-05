photo_ft_news_NY theresa_010621.jpg

Theresa was born to Katie and Jamin at Fauquier Hospital on New Year's Day.

 Courtesy Photo
photo_ft_news_NY eli_010621.jpg

Parents Abraham and Jennifer welcomed Eli, the Fauquier Hospital Family Birthing Center's first baby of 2021.

Starting 2021 off right, Fauquier Hospital’s Family Birthing Center welcomed three babies on New Year’s Day. Eli was the first New Year’s baby, born at 7:03 a.m. to Jennifer and Abraham (Last names of the new parents are being withheld.)

photo_ft_news_NY Amelia_010621.jpg

Kristina and Matthew welcomed Amelia at 11:09 a.m. on New Year's Day.

Amelia was born to parents Kristina and Matthew at 11:09 a.m. Kristina said, “During these times with COVID, it can be hard as our family could not be present, but the staff at Fauquier made up for this. Everyone truly cares and it really shows.”

Theresa was born at 7:17 p.m. to Katie and Jamin. Theresa’s big brother, Judah, was beyond excited to meet her, said their parents.

