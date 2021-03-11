Three more mass COVID-19 vaccination clinics scheduled for next week in Fauquier

In an update on vaccine supply in the county, Fauquier County administrator Paul McCulla said on March 11 that while the county has received an average of 330 COVID-19 doses per week, next week the county will receive 3,510 doses of Pfizer vaccine.
“We haven’t been told if this is going to be a continuing thing at this point,” said McCulla. “But obviously, we want to show the state and the federal government we are getting shots into people’s arms.”
Fauquier County Emergency Management Coordinator later clarified: "Next week we were told to expect a onetime large amount of 3,510 doses of Pfizer."
Darren Stevens, chief of the the Fauquier County Department of Fire, Rescue and Emergency Management, confirmed that the county plans to distribute the vaccine March 17, 20 and 21 at three clinics at the county's mass vaccination site at 143 Lee Highway, next to Home Goods.
Organizers already have a list of 560 pre-registered names from the Virginia Department of Health and have asked for more.
McCulla added, “My advice is, even if you’ve registered through the VDH, call the Fauquier County vaccine hotline [540-422-0111 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.] and we will get you registered for the clinic itself.”
He said that he VDH has instructed the county to concentrate on vaccinating residents who are older than 65 years old and people from “underserved populations.”
Anyone receiving the vaccine must be eligible for Phase 1b to be able to get a vaccine during next week’s clinics.
