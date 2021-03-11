You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Three more mass COVID-19 vaccination clinics scheduled for next week in Fauquier

  • Updated
  • 0
vaccine call center info
https://www.fauquiercounty.gov/government/departments-a-g/fire-rescue/covid-19-information

In an update on vaccine supply in the county, Fauquier County administrator Paul McCulla said on March 11 that while the county has received an average of 330 COVID-19 doses per week, next week the county will receive 3,510 doses of Pfizer vaccine.

“We haven’t been told if this is going to be a continuing thing at this point,” said McCulla. “But obviously, we want to show the state and the federal government we are getting shots into people’s arms.”

Fauquier County Emergency Management Coordinator later clarified: "Next week we were told to expect a onetime large amount of 3,510 doses of Pfizer."

photo_ft_news_johnson vaccine 6.jpg

EMS supervisor Capt. Rob Smith prepares vaccines at Warrenton’s mass vaccination site March 6.

Darren Stevens, chief of the the Fauquier County Department of Fire, Rescue and Emergency Management, confirmed that the county plans to distribute the vaccine March 17, 20 and 21 at three clinics at the county's mass vaccination site at 143 Lee Highway, next to Home Goods.

Organizers already have a list of 560 pre-registered names from the Virginia Department of Health and have asked for more.

McCulla added, “My advice is, even if you’ve registered through the VDH, call the Fauquier County vaccine hotline [540-422-0111 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.] and we will get you registered for the clinic itself.”

He said that he VDH has instructed the county to concentrate on vaccinating residents who are older than 65 years old and people from “underserved populations.” 

Anyone receiving the vaccine must be eligible for Phase 1b to be able to get a vaccine during next week’s clinics.

Tags

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Fauquier community has proven resilient. The Fauquier Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Fauquier Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Readers' Choice 2020

SUBSCRIBE

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Fauquier Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..